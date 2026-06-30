2026 N.C. Mountain State Fair is hiring law enforcement officers

The North Carolina Mountain State Fair is looking to hire certified law enforcement officers for its security team for the 2026 Fair Sept. 11-20 at the Western N.C. Ag Center in Fletcher.

Pay ranges from $35 an hour for non-sworn officers including detention officers and telecommunicators and up to $40 an hour for sworn law enforcement officers.

“It takes a team to put on the N.C. Mountain State Fair every year and we appreciate the support of law enforcement officers in helping provide security throughout the grounds,” said Jeff Barham, interim Mountain State Fair manager. “Interested officers are encouraged to apply early as the deadline to complete scheduling and onboarding is Aug. 21.”

The job postings can be found at the following links: Fletcher, NC Mountain State Fair Sworn Police Officer and Fletcher, NC Mountain State Fair Non-Sworn Security Guard. Applying officers must record BLET certification on their application.

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