Gillibrand, Murphy Introduce Bill To Help Seniors Struggling With Loneliness And Connect Aging Americans To Community

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), ranking member of the Senate Aging Committee, and Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) introduced the Addressing Social Isolation and Loneliness in Older Adults (SILO) Act, legislation to combat loneliness in our senior and disabled populations by providing $62.5 million in annual grant funding to support community-based organizations dedicated to fostering social connection in these at-risk groups.

“Older adults have spent their entire lives contributing to our communities, and they deserve resources to support their health and well-being,” said Senator Gillibrand. “The Addressing Social Isolation and Loneliness in Older Adults (SILO) Act will enable direct outreach and community support to seniors in need of connection. I am proud to introduce this important legislation, and I pledge to continue fighting to expand access to quality, affordable, and timely care for our seniors.”

“Loneliness can be a silent killer for the elderly and people with disabilities and we need to do a lot more to protect these vulnerable groups from social isolation and help them find community,” said Senator Murphy. “The challenge of loneliness isn’t going anywhere and the social connection safety net this bill funds is among the best investments we can make for the mental and physical health of our seniors.”

Seniors and people with disabilities face unique challenges making and maintaining strong social connections, including diminished mobility, limited access to transportation, and the loss of a loved one or caretaker. Over one-third of adults and people with chronic disabilities report experiencing loneliness, and both groups face disproportionate rates of severe loneliness, leading to ailments including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and depression. For seniors and people with disabilities, the health risks associated with loneliness are a matter of life and death: socially isolated seniors face a 45 percent greater risk of early mortality, a 31 percent greater risk of dementia, and a 14 percent higher risk of Alzheimer’s.

The SILO Act provides $62.5 million in annual funding to support area agencies on aging (AAA) and community-based organizations in:

Providing training for their staff to combat and prevent social isolation and loneliness;

Conducting outreach to at-risk individuals;

Developing community-based interventions to mitigate social isolation and loneliness;

Connecting at-risk individuals with social and clinical supports; and

Evaluating the effectiveness of the programs developed and implemented through the grants.

Senator Gillibrand continues to lead the push to help seniors battling loneliness. Last year, she reintroduced the Older Americans Act (OAA) Reauthorization Act to strengthen caretaking services for seniors and find strategies for reducing social isolation. Additionally, she has championed a five-point Master Plan on Aging that prioritizes aging-friendly spaces where seniors can maintain strong social connection.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

###