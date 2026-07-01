Adura's Frigus LED Modules Featured in Two 2026 IESNYC Lumen Award-Winning Projects

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adura , a California-based manufacturer of custom LED modules and drivers, announced that its Frigus LED module platform was featured in two projects honored with 2026 IESNYC Lumen Awards. LiteLab Corporation integrated the Frigus platform into the winning lighting systems, recognized among the lighting industry's top honors for architectural design.The award-winning projects include:• Museum of Modern Art Warsaw – Award of Merit• Princeton University Art Museum – Award of MeritDesigned for demanding architectural lighting applications, the Frigus family of LED modules combines efficacy of up to 220 LPW, metal-core PCB technology for thermal management, tight LED spacing for seamless illumination, 3-step MacAdam color consistency and precision manufacturing at Adura's UL-recognized California facility.“Adura products were well represented on the Museum of Modern Art Warsaw and Princeton projects. Great work, and thank you for being one of our top suppliers,” said Adam Jacob Levin, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Product Development at LiteLab Corporation.“We are honored that LiteLab selected our Frigus LED platform for these award-winning projects,” said Sumit Tomar, CEO of Adura. “These awards validate our commitment to engineering LED modules that deliver optical performance, thermal management and manufacturing quality, helping our customers build world-class architectural lighting solutions.”The Frigus product line is manufactured in Adura's California facility and comes in multiple linear lengths, with color temperatures from 2700K to 6500K and CRI options up to 90+. Each module uses LM-80 qualified LEDs, end-to-end mounting and integrated poke-in connectors, with a rated lifetime exceeding 50,000 hours. Together, the Frigus LED platform helps lighting manufacturers build premium architectural fixtures with industry-leading performance and reliability.About AduraAdura designs and manufactures advanced LED modules, custom light engines, LED drivers and specialty PCB-based lighting solutions for architectural, commercial, industrial and OEM lighting manufacturers. From concept through production, Adura combines engineering expertise with U.S.-based manufacturing to deliver high-performance lighting solutions that power the next generation of innovative luminaires.

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