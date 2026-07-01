Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez Debuts Personal Action Short Film “Your Kill”

Action actor Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez releases "Your Kill", an emotional action short film he wrote, produced and stars in, debuting Made Hard Productions.

Working on Starz's Power is one of the meaningful experiences of my career. I'm grateful to be part of this iconic series & would love to see Domingo back in the Power universe. He needs his revenge” — G-Rod

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA – Venezuelan-American action actor, https://link.me/mrgrod has released https://www.madehard.com/ "Your Kill' a new short film that brings together high-stakes action and a deeply personal creative vision. Written, produced, and led by G-Rod, the film follows two assassins facing off for that one last kill, a deeply personal hit that carries the weight of unresolved pain, control, and the struggle to let go.

Now available and free to watch at https://madehard.com/ Your Kill stars G-Rod, alongside professional stuntwoman, Yessenia Cossio, and follows two assassins whose shared target becomes tangled in a far more personal conflict. While the film uses the structure of an action thriller, he described to WSVN’s Deco Drive during an interview that its origin draws from a very personal chapter. G-Rod has said the film was written during a challenging time in his life and became a way to place personal pain into an artistic form. In discussing the story, he explained that although the film contains a fictional element, including two assassins, it centers on the emotional weight of one final act before letting someone go. G-Rod has described the project as a story developed from a turbulent period that led to this action packed film as a vehicle to explore pain, closure, and emotional release.

For G-Rod, the short film represents more than another screen credit. It is also one of the first projects released under Made Hard Productions, the company recently formed by G-Rod and his son, Ezra Rodriguez. The company will focus on original projects, with an emphasis on action and drama.

“I’m very excited to finally share Your Kill with the world because I poured my heart, soul, and sweat into making it,” says G-Rod. “This film gave me a way to take something personal and not only turn it into a story but also a therapeutic outlet. It is action-packed, but at the center of it is a character trying to process what it means to let go.”

In a recent interview on Silverline’s Silver Sunday with Roland Man, G-Rod also explained that while both main characters in the movie are assassins trying to target one another, the literal "kill" they are both fighting for at the end of the narrative represents child custody.

The release arrives during an active period in G-Rod’s career. Earlier this year, he appeared in Landman as Carlos Barrera, the father of Ariana, portrayed by Paulina Chavez. He also appears as Xavier Alta a.k.a. Scar Face, in the crime thriller series M.I.A., from Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque, now streaming on Peacock. In addition, G-Rod recently completed work on Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer and the feature film Barracuda, starring Anthony Mackie.

G-Rod has built a career through roles that often require a commanding physical presence, grounded intensity, and a willingness to fully commit to action-oriented scenes. During a recent appearance on The White House Pod with David A.R. White, he was asked about what got him on this artistic path and he said started with “my mean mug...look at these eyebrows...it doesn’t matter if I’m curious, mad or pensive...I always look mad!”

G-Rod has worked with some of the great in Hollywood, including most recently on Barracuda starring Anthony Mackie. “We had to throw down and he was the sweetest dude off camera, but when they called action, he went hard!”

His path into acting also began with a decisive moment of self-belief. In the same interview, G-Rod shared that watching Boiler Room, particularly Ben Affleck’s speech scene, convinced him that he could pursue acting. From there, he wrote himself a script, placed an ad on Craigslist to find a videographer, filmed a scene, and began seeking representation.

G-Rod is also remembered by many viewers for his work as Domingo in Starz’s Power. Reflecting on that experience, he said the role remains one of the most memorable of his career.

Your Kill is available now for free at https://madehard.com/

About Made Hard Productions

Made Hard Productions is a film production company recently formed by Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez and Ezra Rodriguez. The company was created to develop and produce original film projects with a primary focus on action and drama. Through its work, Made Hard Productions aims to create stories that combine emotional stakes, strong character work, and dynamic screen action.

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