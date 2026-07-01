Rosario De Luca Brings Made in Italy to the World Through Culinary Excellence

Executive Chef Rosario De Luca: Immigration That Brings Made in Italy to the World Through Cuisine

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The story of Executive Chef Rosario De Luca is a story of talent, dedication, and identity. It is the story of an Italian who chose to bring his roots beyond national borders, transforming cuisine into a tool for cultural exchange and an ambassador of Made in Italy around the world.Like many Italians who have built their lives abroad, Rosario De Luca brought with him a heritage made of traditions, knowledge, and values. His cuisine is born from respect for his origins, the pursuit of quality, and the belief that every ingredient has a story to tell.For Chef De Luca, Italian cuisine is not simply a technique, but a philosophy: enhancing the value of raw ingredients, respecting traditional methods, and selecting products capable of representing authentic Italian excellence even far from Italy. Every dish becomes a connection between the past and the future, between the memory of his homeland and international innovation.His journey in the United States has also attracted the attention of international media. New York Magazine featured his professional experience and his role in the American culinary scene, highlighting a figure capable of bringing Italian culinary culture to an increasingly wider audience.Another important chapter of his international career is represented by his collaborations with Maria Liberati, a renowned food blogger and recognized voice in the New York culinary world. The episodes recorded together showcased his vision of cuisine, the value of Italian tradition, and the role of a chef as a bridge between different countries and cultures.His professional growth is also reflected in the recognition he achieved in the American restaurant industry: a restaurant in Nashville was named after him, a sign of the trust and appreciation earned through years of work, passion, and commitment.One of the most significant moments of his international journey was his collaboration with Chef Marco Casula, also known as Mr. Tiramisù, for the creation of the Guinness World Record dedicated to the greatest number of tiramisù variations in the world.This achievement was not only a culinary challenge, but a true celebration of Italian creativity. Behind that record was the desire to demonstrate that a dessert that represents Italian tradition can continue to evolve without losing its identity. Chef Rosario De Luca’s contribution represented exactly this balance: innovation while respecting the roots.The success of an immigrant is not measured only by the results achieved, but also by the ability to leave a positive mark on the community that welcomes them. Rosario De Luca represents an example of how immigration can be a value: a person who brings culture, professionalism, and passion, contributing to the worldwide recognition of Italian excellence.His cuisine carries a clear message: Made in Italy is not just a brand, but a combination of history, people, territory, and quality. Through every dish, Chef Rosario De Luca continues to tell the story of an international Italy — one that travels, evolves, and conquers the world while never forgetting its roots.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.