Jefferson County Commissioners Vote to Ban Sale of Fireworks in Unincorporated Jeffco

Since 2023, Jefferson County ordinance CC23-10 prohibits the sale of fireworks whenever the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office imposes a Stage 1 Fire Restriction or a Stage 2 Fire Ban that would prohibit the use of fireworks. If such a ban is imposed between May 31 and July 5, state law requires a resolution from the Board of County Commissioners to document competent evidence to support a ban on the sale or use of fireworks.

On June 30, Jefferson County Commissioners Andy Kerr, Rachel Zenzinger and Lesley Dahlkemper passed a resolution that recognizes that the conditions supporting a ban on use or sale of fireworks can change daily. For that reason, the resolution ties Jefferson County’s ban on the sale and use of fireworks to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assessment that current conditions require the ban on use of fireworks.

If the Sheriff’s Office imposes a Stage 1 Fire Restriction or a Stage 2 Fire Ban, then Jefferson County’s ban on the sale and use of fireworks is triggered for the time that the Sheriff’s Stage 1 Fire Restriction or Stage 2 Fire Ban remains in effect, and the county’s ban on the sale and use of fireworks will be released whenever the Sheriff’s Stage 1 Fire Restriction or Stage 2 Fire Ban is lifted.