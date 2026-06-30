City announces Independence Day holiday schedule 

HONOLULU — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2026, to observe the Independence Day holiday.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

Skyline will operate on its normal schedule, from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Visit honolulu.gov/skyline for rider information.

Refuse will be collected, and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit envhonolulu.org for information.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/dpr/ for park use guidelines.

Municipal golf courses are open. Visit golf.honolulu.gov for revised play information.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Visit honolulu.gov/des/zoo/ for information.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Visit blaisdellcenter.com/ for information.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

Lanikai Parking: Friday, July 3, and Sunday, July 5: No parking restrictions will be in effect from 10:00 am to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 4: No parking restrictions in Lanikai between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. to accommodate the Kailua Fourth of July Fireworks.

On-street parking will be free, except for meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, in metered parking lots, and on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

—PAU—