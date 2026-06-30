News Release – DOH Shuts Down Four Food Establishments, Reopens Three
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH SHUTS DOWN FOUR FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS, REOPENS THREE
26-070
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 29, 2026
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch authorized the reopening of three food establishments after a follow-up inspection confirmed that the food equipment cleaning and sanitization issues has been resolved.
The following four establishments previously received red placards and were closed on June 25:
- Walking Tacos Hawaii (owned by Walking Tacos LLC) operating at 1958 Kalākaua Ave.
- Walking Tacos Hawaii (owned by Walking Tacos Hawaii) operating at 2002 Kalākaua Ave.
- Walking Tacos Hawaii 051 WFG (owned by Walking Tacos Hawaii LLC) operating at 4204 Diamond Head Road
- Waikiki Tiki Bar (owned by Waikiki Tiki Bar LLC) operating at 1958 Kalākaua Ave.
Inspectors conducted a follow-up inspection on June 26 and reopened three of the four establishments as they are now using their support kitchen to properly wash and sanitize their food equipment. Walking Tacos Hawaii (Walking Tacos Hawaii) at 2002 Kalākaua Ave. remains closed.
The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/.
To view restaurant inspection reports, go to https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.
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