News Release – DOH Shuts Down Four Food Establishments, Reopens Three

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH SHUTS DOWN FOUR FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS, REOPENS THREE

26-070

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch authorized the reopening of three food establishments after a follow-up inspection confirmed that the food equipment cleaning and sanitization issues has been resolved.

The following four establishments previously received red placards and were closed on June 25:

Walking Tacos Hawaii (owned by Walking Tacos LLC) operating at 1958 Kalākaua Ave.

Walking Tacos Hawaii (owned by Walking Tacos Hawaii) operating at 2002 Kalākaua Ave.

Walking Tacos Hawaii 051 WFG (owned by Walking Tacos Hawaii LLC) operating at 4204 Diamond Head Road

Waikiki Tiki Bar (owned by Waikiki Tiki Bar LLC) operating at 1958 Kalākaua Ave.

Inspectors conducted a follow-up inspection on June 26 and reopened three of the four establishments as they are now using their support kitchen to properly wash and sanitize their food equipment. Walking Tacos Hawaii (Walking Tacos Hawaii) at 2002 Kalākaua Ave. remains closed.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/ .

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh .

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