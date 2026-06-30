MacDonell, McMorrow to Honor Mai Family Services for 40-year Commitment to Supporting South Asian Survivors

LIVONIA, Mich., June, 30, 2026 — On Saturday, August 1, State Rep. Sharon MacDonell (D-Troy) and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) will recognize Mai Family Services with an official tribute for its dedication to providing confidential and culturally sensitive support to South Asian survivors of abuse and domestic violence.

“Organizations like Mai Family Services are essential to the health and well-being of our communities,” MacDonell said. “Their work ensures that individuals and families facing difficult circumstances have access to compassionate support in an environment built on trust and respect.”

Mai Family Services is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing transparent, confidential and non-judgmental services to the South Asian community. The organization plays a critical role in addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing families by offering support, advocacy, education and resources related to family violence, substance abuse, mental health, senior issues and other challenges affecting individuals and families. Through culturally responsive care and advocacy, the organization helps individuals and families access resources, find safety, and build healthier lives.

“Asking for help takes courage. And for forty years, Mai Family Services has made sure South Asian survivors who find that courage are met by someone who truly understands them,” McMorrow said. “Our entire state is grateful to everyone who built this into a place of safety and trust. Thousands of families are stronger for it.”

Mai Family Services has become a trusted resource for South Asian families by providing culturally informed, accessible services that help break down barriers that often prevent people from seeking assistance. Since 1986, the organization has supported more than 3,000 families, providing crisis intervention, legal advocacy, trauma informed counseling and a path from fear to safety.

“When we started, survivors had nowhere to turn that understood our culture, our languages, our families. Forty years later, we’ve built something a group of us once only dreamed of — a place where thousands have found the courage to rise. This is their story as much as ours,” said Dr. Usha Ram, founding member of Mai Family Services.

On August 1, Mai Family Services will be celebrating this milestone with Sh@kti Rising: From Roots to Wings, a 40th anniversary gala honoring four decades of resilience, hope and healing. This celebration will honor the founding members, recognizes outstanding community volunteers and highlights the organization’s impact in the South Asian community.

“Much of this work happens quietly and behind the scenes, without recognition or fanfare,” MacDonell added. “The staff, volunteers and advocates at Mai Family Services take on the often thankless responsibility of caring for some of our most vulnerable neighbors. Their commitment to supporting domestic violence survivors, promoting mental wellness and protecting seniors makes an immeasurable difference in the lives of countless individuals.”

MacDonell commended Mai Family Services for its continued leadership and dedication to fostering stronger, safer and healthier communities throughout Southeast Michigan. Mai Family Services is one of the few South Asian service organizations in Michigan to receive this honor.

The Governor’s Tribute is awarded to organizations that have demonstrated an exemplary and meaningful impact on the communities they serve.

“Our purpose is straightforward: to help survivors rebuild safe, independent lives. For forty years, that has meant culturally informed counseling, legal advocacy, help in navigating resources and standing with families through real crises — in their own language, on their terms. The transformation we see in the people we serve is the measure of our work,” said Anu Gopalakrishnan, president of Mai Family Services.

The organization’s 40th anniversary demonstrates the growing prominence of the South Asian community in Michigan. A community over 150,000 strong, South Asians in Michigan increasingly occupy leading roles in the state’s business, civic and philanthropic communities.