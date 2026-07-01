JIMINEX INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A FOR Q2

TORONTO, CANADA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiminex Inc. (the “Company”) announces that it has filed amended and restated interim financial statements for the period ending April 30, 2026 (the “Amended Statements”) and related amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis (“Amended MD&A”). The Amended Statements were required to correct material omissions identified during a review by the Company’s accountants.The Amended Statements have been restated to disclose the following:- The reference to the immediately preceding financial year being October 31, 2025 and not December 31, 2025, and have revised the Interim Financial Statements accordingly (the “Restatement”).The details of the changes are fully described in the Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as filed on SEDAR+ on June 30, 2026.In connection with the filing of the Amended Statements, the Company is also filing the CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with national Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsBinyomin PosenChief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & DirectorT: 416 481-2222E: bposen@plazacapital.caFORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

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