Health Chairwoman Dr. Miller-Meeks Leads Hearing on 9 GOP Bills to Improve Mental Health Care, Community Care Coordination for Veterans

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health, delivered the following opening remarks, as prepared, at the start of the subcommittee’s legislative hearing to discuss potential legislation that would ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) examines the neurological and mental health effects of military aviation service, promote accountability and timeliness after a veteran passes away, build on House Republicans' efforts to improve access to healthcare in rural and urban areas, and more. A full list of the bills on today’s agenda can be found here.

Good morning.

This legislative hearing of the Subcommittee on Health will now come to order. Without objection the Chair may declare a recess at any point.

I would like to welcome all the members and witnesses to today’s hearing.

Today, we will discuss 15 bills addressing a range of issues facing the nation’s veterans. Every single one of these bills has one goal in mind: putting veterans at the front of every decision we make when it comes to their healthcare. I would encourage all members to keep that common goal in mind as we discuss this legislation before the subcommittee.

I am looking forward to a very productive discussion with my colleagues on these important bills.

First, I want to highlight the WINGS Act, introduced by Representative Kiggans. This bill would require V.A. to examine the long-term neurological and mental health effects associated with military aviation service.

Military aviators experience unique exposures during their careers, and significant questions remain about the long-term effects of those exposures on their health and well-being. This bill would help VA ensure that future policy and treatment decisions are informed by evidence.

I thank my friend Representative Kiggans for her leadership on this issue and am proud to support this legislation.

I would also like to mention the Veteran Burial Timeliness and Death Certificate Accountability Act, introduced by Whip Emmer. This bill would ensure accountability and timeliness at the V.A. by requiring certification of death within 48 hours.

This would allow any official coroner to certify the death of a veteran when V.A. is unable to meet a 48-hour requirement. This commonsense legislation addresses an unacceptable reality that our veteran families can face weeks-long delays in receiving their loved one’s death certificate.

This can delay burials and access to survivors’ benefits that these families have rightfully earned. The goal of this bill is to ensure that those who served our country are laid to rest without any unnecessary delays.

The Veterans STAND Act, introduced by General Bergman reflects our commitment to improving care for veterans living with spinal cord injuries and disorders by authorizing V.A. to offer annual preventive health evaluations to eligible veterans. This bill would also expand veterans’ access to life-changing prosthetics and other mobility devices that assist with spinal cord injuries.

V.A. has the important responsibility of not only treating our veterans but also anticipating complications, preserving their independence, and ensuring they have access to the highest quality medical care available. This bill would assist V.A. in this mission, and I am proud to support it.

I would also like to highlight The TOURS Act introduced by Rep. Valadao.





In the line of duty, our servicemembers make sacrifices daily to protect our nation. For many, those sacrifices do not end on the battlefield. Instead, they reappear here at home in the form of post-traumatic stress, moral injury, isolation, and hopelessness.

This home-fought battle is a reality for thousands of veterans. And with 17.5 veterans dying by suicide every day, it is a fight we must continue to better understand and better equip ourselves to win.

The TOURS Act would do just that. By requiring V.A. to study it’s Chaplaincy Services and faith-based programs through data collection and reporting, we can highlight the importance of whole health and spiritual well-being. This data would help V.A. replicate the areas where its mental health services are making a positive difference in the epidemic of veteran suicide.

I am grateful to Representative Valadao for his leadership on this important issue.

I am also proud to highlight legislation that I have introduced alongside Dr. Murphy and Representative Bresnahan, which would improve coordination between the V.A. and the Department of Health and Human Services in administering benefits and services through the Veterans Community Care Program.

These three bills would establish memoranda of understanding to enable data sharing between the VA and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The goal is to ensure that veterans enrolled in VA care and other federal health programs experience a more coordinated system, while helping reduce duplicative or fraudulent payments.

When these agencies lack access to the same information, it creates administrative burdens, unnecessary costs for taxpayers, and a harder system for veterans to navigate.

I thank Representatives Murphy and Bresnahan for introducing these bills and I am proud to support them.





Today, just four days ahead of our nation’s 250th anniversary, let us recommit ourselves to putting veterans first. As Chairwoman, one of my reasons for being here is to ensure that every veteran has the chance to live with the dignity, purpose, and hope they have so justly earned through their service to our nation.

This morning, we are also joined by several of our colleagues who will speak in support of their bills. We appreciate their dedication to serving our nation’s veterans.

With that, I now yield to Ranking Member Brownley for any opening remarks she may have.