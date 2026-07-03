A New Chapter Begins on Main Street: Neptune's Bar & Grill Announces Grand Opening During Biketoberfest 2026

LEFT TO RIGHT: JAMES BRITTAIN, PHILIP SIMONETTA & FRANK MACCEDO PHILIP SIMONETTA IN FRONT OF A FORMER LOCATION PEARLY BAKERS ALEHOUSE NEPTUNES BAR & GRILL THE DAY OF THE DEAL CLOSING

Invitation to Motorcycle Media, YouTubers & Content Creators

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — A new era is coming to Daytona Beach's legendary Main Street.

Entrepreneur, Real Estate Broker, educator, and hospitality operator Philip Simonetta has officially executed the contract to purchase Neptune's Bar & Grill, located at 415 Main Street, Daytona Beach, with plans to reopen the iconic venue during one of the biggest motorcycle events in the country—Biketoberfest 2026.

The official Grand Opening Week will coincide with Biketoberfest, with the celebration kicking off on Tuesday evening, just before the event officially begins. The week-long celebration will feature live entertainment, exceptional food, specialty drinks, and the unveiling of an entirely new Neptune's experience designed for riders, locals, and visitors from around the world.

"This isn't simply reopening a bar," said Simonetta. "We're building a destination. Neptune's will be a place where people come together for incredible food, outstanding entertainment, and unforgettable memories. Daytona Beach has a legendary motorcycle culture, and we're excited to become part of that tradition."

A signature feature of the property will be Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus, serving authentic brick oven pizza fresh from its wood-fired oven throughout the event. The addition creates a unique outdoor dining experience that complements Neptune's expanded entertainment offerings.

Simonetta brings decades of business experience to the project. As the owner of Pier 21 Realty, The Florida Real Estate School by Pier 21 Realty, and Pier 21 Property Management, he has built businesses focused on customer service, education, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

His hospitality experience also includes the successful operation and revitalization of Pearly Bakers Alehouse in Easton, Pennsylvania—one of the region's most recognizable restaurants and entertainment venues. That same commitment to hospitality, community involvement, and exceptional guest experiences now forms the foundation for the future of Neptune's.

"Our vision is simple," Simonetta said. "Deliver an experience that keeps people coming back. Whether you're visiting during Bike Week, Biketoberfest, or any weekend throughout the year, we want Neptune's to become one of the places people say they have to visit when they're in Daytona Beach."

Invitation to Motorcycle Media, YouTubers & Content Creators

Neptune's Bar & Grill is extending a special invitation to motorcycle vloggers, YouTube creators, travel influencers, photographers, and media personalities who cover Biketoberfest.

A limited number of complimentary on-site parking spaces with electrical hookups will be available for creators traveling in campers, vans, or RVs who wish to stay on the property during Biketoberfest while documenting the event and the grand opening celebration.

Content creators interested in reserving one of these limited spaces are encouraged to contact Philip Simonetta as soon as possible.

Media Contact

Philip Simonetta

Owner, Neptune's Bar & Grill

Email: NeptunesMainSt@gmail.com

Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited availability.

About Neptune's Bar & Grill

Located at 415 Main Street in the heart of Daytona Beach's entertainment district, Neptune's Bar & Grill is entering an exciting new chapter under the ownership of Philip Simonetta. The venue is being recreated as a year-round destination featuring outstanding hospitality, live entertainment, great food, craft beverages, and a welcoming atmosphere for both the local community and visitors from around the world.

Follow the Journey

Construction updates, grand opening announcements, entertainment schedules, and special event information will be released throughout the coming months as Neptune's prepares to welcome guests for an unforgettable Grand Opening during Biketoberfest 2026.

The countdown has officially begun. Main Street is about to welcome a new Neptune's.

MEET PHILIP SIMONETTA

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