72 Hour Day: Black Briar Advisors and Founders Financial Group Redefine Sales Training

Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors Bowen Sweeney, Founders Financial Group 72 Hour Day

An immersive leadership experience designed to accelerate sales performance, build resilient leaders, and strengthen team culture.

Culture is measured by what people choose to do when they have complete freedom to do something else,” — Bowen Sweeney

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many organizations struggle to convince agents to attend optional training sessions or professional development workshops, Black Briar Advisors and Founders Financial Group have created a culture where more than 90 percent of their organization voluntarily participates in one of the most demanding leadership development experiences in the financial services industry. Created by Stephen Nalley , Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors, and Bowen Sweeney, Founder & CEO of Founders Financial Group, the 72 Hour Day was designed to dramatically accelerate the learning curve of commission-based sales professionals without sacrificing their ability to generate income during normal business hours. The program combines elite sales instruction, leadership development, physical discipline, team building, and real-world application into an immersive experience that challenges participants to elevate every aspect of their professional performance. Rather than relying on theory alone, the program compresses months and even years of development into an intensive environment where learning is immediately reinforced through execution in the marketplace.What makes the 72 Hour Day unique is not simply its intensity, but the fact that participation is entirely voluntary. No agent is required to participate, no one is required to stay through the overnight training sessions, and no one is expected to attend the early morning workouts. Despite that, more than 90 percent of the organization consistently chooses to participate in the program from beginning to end. That level of voluntary engagement reflects a culture built on personal ownership, accountability, and a shared commitment to becoming exceptional rather than a culture driven by mandates or compliance.The program was intentionally designed around the realities of a 100 percent commission sales environment where time away from clients directly impacts income. Rather than pulling producers out of the field for multiple days of classroom instruction, participants continue operating their normal business schedules by prospecting, meeting with clients, closing sales, recruiting new talent, and serving customers throughout the day. Once the traditional workday concludes, the organization transitions into an intensive leadership academy that begins each evening at 9:00 p.m. and continues until approximately 4:00 a.m. This structure allows professionals to continue building their businesses while simultaneously investing in their own growth at a pace rarely seen in traditional corporate training programs.Throughout the overnight sessions, participants receive instruction from many of the organization's highest-performing producers, senior executives, and experienced leaders. Training topics range from foundational sales skills to advanced presentation techniques, objection handling, recruiting, leadership development, coaching, communication, operational systems, and personal accountability. Rather than following a rigid curriculum, the leadership team continuously evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of the organization and develops classes based on the team's immediate needs. This dynamic approach creates an accelerated learning environment where every lesson has immediate relevance and can be applied in the field within hours.One of the most recognizable aspects of the 72 Hour Day begins when the classroom lights turn off. At approximately 4:00 each morning, participants transition directly from the training environment to the gym, where the organization begins the day together with a voluntary team workout. Like every other component of the program, attendance is not mandatory, yet the overwhelming majority of participants choose to be there because they recognize that leadership begins with discipline long before the first sales call is ever made. The founders believe that consistently doing difficult things together builds resilience, trust, mental toughness, and a standard of excellence that carries into every area of business and life.The philosophy behind the morning workout extends well beyond physical fitness. Nalley and Sweeney believe that successful leaders develop habits that reinforce consistency, discipline, and accountability, and that those habits often begin before most people have started their day. By training together each morning, participants build camaraderie while reinforcing the same principles that are taught throughout the overnight leadership sessions. The gym has become a daily reminder that high performance is not an event but a lifestyle built one disciplined decision at a time."The marketplace rewards value, execution, and results," said Stephen Nalley, Founder & CEO of Black Briar Advisors. "The 72 Hour Day wasn't created to see who could stay awake the longest or prove who is the toughest person in the room. It was created because we believe experience can be accelerated when people are surrounded by exceptional coaching, immediate accountability, and constant opportunities to apply what they learn. What makes this program extraordinary isn't the schedule. It's the fact that people voluntarily commit themselves to becoming better because they've experienced the results firsthand."Bowen Sweeney believes the overwhelming participation rate is the clearest indicator that the organization has built something much larger than a training event. "Culture is measured by what people choose to do when they have complete freedom to do something else," said Sweeney. "When more than ninety percent of an organization voluntarily trains through the night, shows up at four o'clock in the morning to work out together, and then immediately goes into another full day of serving clients, recruiting, and producing, you've created more than a company. You've created an environment where people are genuinely invested in one another's success because they understand that personal growth ultimately determines professional success."The founders emphasize that the purpose of the 72 Hour Day is not to glorify exhaustion or simply push people beyond their physical limits. Instead, the program was created to demonstrate what can happen when highly motivated professionals immerse themselves in concentrated learning, surround themselves with elite performers, and consistently choose growth over comfort. Participants discover that leadership is developed through repetition, accountability, discipline, and the willingness to embrace temporary discomfort in pursuit of long-term excellence. By compressing education, coaching, mentorship, and execution into a highly focused environment, the program significantly shortens the time required for emerging professionals to develop confidence, competence, and leadership ability.As organizations across the country continue searching for innovative ways to recruit, develop, and retain high-performing talent, the 72 Hour Day offers a compelling model for accelerated professional development. Its success has not been measured by attendance requirements or company policies, but by the willingness of people to voluntarily invest in themselves and one another. More than a training program, it has become a cultural cornerstone that reinforces discipline, resilience, servant leadership, teamwork, and continuous improvement. For Nalley and Sweeney, the ultimate objective has always been simple: develop leaders capable of creating extraordinary results by first becoming extraordinary people.About Black Briar AdvisorsBlack Briar Advisors is a diversified real estate investment, advisory, and asset management firm specializing in complex real estate transactions, distressed assets, hospitality, and strategic business consulting. Led by Founder & CEO Stephen Nalley, the company has built a reputation for solving complex business challenges through disciplined execution, strategic leadership, and operational excellence.About Founders Financial GroupFounders Financial Group isn't just another insurance marketing organization. It's a movement built on leadership, loyalty, and next-level support. We're redefining what it means to grow in this industry by combining elite training, a culture-first mindset, and proprietary technology that streamlines every part of the business. Through innovation, mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to developing people, Founders Financial Group empowers entrepreneurs and sales professionals to build lasting careers while reaching levels of performance they never thought possible.Breanna NalleySenior Contributor, Black Briar Digital MediaBreanna@blackbriarus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.