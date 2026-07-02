Scan of One Million Web Assets Flags Thousands of Suspected Unauthorized AI Likeness Uses

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Pilot programs covering roughly 15,000 represented talent surface early data on likeness misuse, after the launch of the Human Consent Registry

You can't review a million assets by hand. Continuous scanning against a verified source is what makes review possible at scale.” — Monroe Johnson, CTO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A scan of more than one million publicly available images and assets across the open web flagged thousands of instances of suspected unauthorized or AI-generated likeness use, according to new pilot data from indieme.ai, a Los Angeles-based platform for AI consent enforcement and digital likeness protection . The findings come from completed pilot programs with talent representation firms State Management and NLE Group International, during which the platform verified approximately 15,000 talent likeness records.The data arrived after actor Cate Blanchett presented the Human Consent Registry at the European Parliament on June 24, 2026. The free tool, developed by RSL Media, allows individuals to declare how AI systems may use their name, face, voice, and likeness, including options to permit, permit with conditions, or prohibit such use. "Your identity is your IP in the age of AI," Blanchett said, according to Euronews.According to the company, the pilot findings offer an early measure of the gap between declaring consent and enforcing it. A declared preference does not on its own detect unauthorized use, verify whether an image is authentic, initiate removal of unauthorized content, or route payment to the person whose likeness was used."The registry gives people a way to state their terms. Our pilot data shows the volume of material already circulating that needs to be checked against those terms," said Dion Johnson , founder and CEO of indieme.ai. "Across roughly 15,000 talent records, the scan surfaced thousands of cases that required review. Stating consent and enforcing it are two different jobs."During the pilots, talent likeness data was encrypted at the point of capture to establish a verified reference record. The platform's AI Media Detector then scanned publicly available web content against those records, flagging suspected unauthorized or synthetic uses for review. Authorized images are tagged using C2PA, a content provenance standard supported by Adobe, Microsoft, and Intel, intended to allow verification of image origin. The company's Likeness Library is designed to let verified talent likeness be licensed for commercial use, with fees and a share of revenue directed to the talent; the company said no licensing transactions have yet occurred through the pilots.The findings align with documented incidents of unauthorized AI likeness use. In early 2026, more than three million AI-generated explicit images were found on the platform X, produced by its built-in chatbot, according to reporting by Cybernews. Researchers separately identified TikTok advertisements using AI-generated likenesses of public figures, including Taylor Swift and Rihanna, to promote unrelated financial schemes. Lawmakers have responded: the Take It Down Act, in effect since May 2026, establishes federal criminal penalties for distributing nonconsensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated content, while the NO FAKES Act, under consideration in Congress, would establish a federal right over an individual's voice and likeness. New York's Fashion Workers Act requires written, revocable consent before a digital replica of talent may be created or distributed.Following the pilot programs, the company said it plans to expand availability of the platform to additional talent representation firms.About indieme.aiindieme.ai is a Los Angeles-based platform for AI consent enforcement, digital likeness protection, and licensing, serving talent agencies, studios, and brand partners. The platform's services include encrypted biometric data capture, continuous AI media detection, C2PA content provenance tagging, and a licensing marketplace that directs revenue to talent. More information is available at indieme.ai.

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