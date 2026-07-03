Chalonne Unveils Denarius in White, luxurious Apple Watch Band Designed as the Finishing Touch to a Polished Wardrobe

The new Denarius in White luxury Apple Watch Band with 14K gold 'coins' Denarius in White luxury Apple Watch band by Chalonne Denarius in White Apple Watch Strap

The new white edition feels especially fresh and versatile. It allows the gold details to shine while effortlessly complementing summer fashions or your jewelry stack.” — Carlye Morgan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest addition to the Denarius collection pairs crisp white leather with four handcrafted 14k gold ‘coins’ inspired by the romance of Rome.

Chalonne, the luxury Apple Watch band brand known for its handcrafted French-made designs, announces the launch of the Denarius in White, a sophisticated new colorway that brings fresh elegance to one of the brand's most distinctive collections.

Inspired by the ancient Roman denarius coin, the design features four solid 14k yellow gold "coins," each engraved with Chalonne's signature floral motif. Set against crisp white calfskin leather, the precious metal accents transform the Apple Watch into something more akin to fine jewelry than technology.

The Denarius collection draws inspiration from afternoons spent wandering Rome's historic streets. Beginning in Piazza del Popolo, the journey continues past neighborhood cafés and gelaterias before arriving at a familiar fountain designed by Renaissance architect Giacomo Della Porta. There, gold coins shimmer beneath the water's surface—symbols of wishes made, memories collected, and promises to return.

The new white colorway captures the luminous quality of those Roman afternoons. Bright and refined, it provides the perfect backdrop for the warm glow of 14k gold, creating a timeless combination that feels equally at home with everyday dressing or special occasions.

"Denarius was inspired by the small rituals that make travel memorable—the places you return to, the details you notice, and the moments you want to carry with you long after you've returned home," said Carlye Morgan, founder of Chalonne. "The new white edition feels especially fresh and versatile. It allows the gold details to shine while effortlessly complementing summer fashions or your jewelry stack."

Each Denarius in White band is handcrafted in France in small batches by skilled leather artisans. Premium white calfskin is paired with Chalonne's signature royal purple goatskin lining for exceptional comfort. Using proprietary construction techniques, craftsmen seamlessly secure each 14k gold coin within the band to ensure both stability and refinement.

Like all Chalonne designs, the Denarius in White is intentionally crafted with a thin, feminine profile and minimal padding, creating a lightweight silhouette that is comfortable enough for everyday wear.

The launch also reflects Chalonne's belief that an Apple Watch band should serve as the finishing touch to a thoughtfully assembled outfit. Designed to integrate seamlessly into a refined wardrobe, the Denarius in White pairs effortlessly with gold bracelets, rings, and layered jewelry collections, elevating the watch from a piece of technology into an intentional style accessory.

"As women increasingly incorporate technology into every aspect of their lives, we believe it should complement their personal style rather than detract from it," Morgan added. "Denarius in White was designed to feel at home alongside fine jewelry—the finishing touch that completes an outfit."

The Denarius in White is available now at Chalonne.com.

About Chalonne

Chalonne creates luxury Apple Watch bands handcrafted in France using premium leathers, rare hides, and fine jewelry materials. Founded in Los Angeles, the brand blends California innovation with French craftsmanship to create refined accessories designed to serve as the finishing touch to a polished wardrobe. Each piece is produced in small batches and thoughtfully crafted to elevate everyday style. Chalonne donates 4% of all sales year-round to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

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