RENFORTH RESOURCES OBSERVES MINERALIZATION IN CHANNEL CUTTING OF DIORITES AND FELSITES AT PARBEC GOLD DEPOSIT

Zoomed in Detail of Stripped Area in Parbec’s Open Pit Footprint with Channels in Orange

Renforth Resources Inc. (RFR:RFR (CSE) | RFHRF (OTC) | 9RR (FSE))

We are seeing more of the gold-associated lithologies at Parbec than expected. While advancing a proven deposit, we're still making positive discoveries.” — Nicole Brewster, President & CEO of Renforth Resources Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of an initial channel cutting campaign with drone-assisted geological mapping in the open pit footprint for the Company’s wholly owned Parbec gold deposit on the Cadillac Break in Malartic, Quebec, contiguous to Canadian Malartic.Renforth Resources is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/renforth-resources-1 HIGHLIGHTS• 8 channels were cut with mineralization visually observed• Felsite and diorite, gold-bearing lithologies at Parbec, were uncovered during overburden removal and observed to occur to a greater extent than previously understood. Samples have been taken and submitted for assay.STRIPPING AND CHANNEL SAMPLING PROGRAM DISCUSSIONThe area chipped at Parbec is approximately 350m by 125m. Stripping within that envelope is roughly 250m by 100m.The sediments and diorites were exposed along the entire stripped length. While our intention was to uncover the Cadillac Break along the length as well, we were unsuccessful due to excessive overburden thickness starting at the sedimentary contact with the break along the northern side of the trench. Washing the bedrock was stopped in order to permit initial sampling.The stripped area exposed is very interesting. Sediments intruded with diorite lenses are exposed along the length of the stripping and what we call ‘felsite’ horizons stretching for tens of metres subparallel to the break within the sediments. These felsites are strongly silicified, intensely fractured up particularly in proximity to the break, hosting 2-6% fine disseminated pyrite with occasional small cubic pyrite crystals as well. Contacts with the sediments are clear and sharp. Drag folding with offsets of approximately one to three metres are noted with some boudinaging quartz veining.It is interesting that the felsites show continuity of tens of metres along their length, which was not clearly apparent in our drilling. In drilling they are often gold-bearing and only 1m or so in width, however on outcrop in some area’s true width approaches 15m at times. There are multiple felsite subparallel lenses within the stripped area.We have also exposed diorites, which are mineralized in prior drilling and surface sampling, including the “diorite splay” in the western portion of the stripped area.Of note are crosscutting structures trending roughly north-south that carry through the break – features long interpreted from data but rarely, if ever, observed in outcrop until now. Several of these crosscutting shear zones are strongly biotitized and bear a close resemblance to lamprophyre dykes. At a broader sale, undulating folds sub-parallel to the strike of the break are evident along the felsite contacts, with smaller-scale drag folding locally producing metre-scale offsets parallel to the break.MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY“This program has yielded an exceptional amount of new data, we are seeing more of the lithologies at Parbec associated with gold uncovered on surface in the stripped area than we expected to. Once again – while we are working on a proven gold deposit, in the footprint of the open pit that goes with the MRE, we are still discovering new things, positive things. I look forward to the results of this program and our continued work on our Parbec gold deposit, along with our Victoria polymetallic. We will be advancing on both deposit fronts” states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.CHANNEL DETAILA total of 8 channels were cut in 5 areas within the stripped ground in this program, results for the channels are not yet received but will be released when available.CHNL-PAR-26-51 – 1st channel area – near the east end of the trench areaThis channel is 24.2m in length and exposes a mix of sheared diorite, chlorite schist and sheared felsite; mineralization varies from trace to up to 5% fine to disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite. Mineralization strongest in the felsite intervals. the northern half of the channel consists of felsite and porphyry, mineralized 3-5% pyrite and hosts frequent qz veinlets / stockworks.CHNL-PAR-26-52 – 2nd channel area– far west end of trench areaThe channel is 5.6m long and exposes mostly diorite / sheared diorite. The north end of the channel exposes qz-ankerite-tourmaline veining and felsite mineralized with up to 5% pyrite.CHNL-PAR-26-53, 54 & 55 – 3rd channel area – small stockwork zone near west end of trenchThere are three small channels (CHNL-PAR-26-53, 54 and 55) located about 30m east of channel 52 (described above). These channels are 1.4m (chnl 53), 0.85m (chnl 54), and 4.12m (chnl 55) in length. Channel 53 exposes QFP and a cross-cutting quartz vein. Channel 54 is cut in the Pontiac sediments across the same quartz vein as in channel 53. Channel 55 is cut across the entire package; it exposes Pontiac sediments on the north and south sides of a porphyry dyke, which was also channeled in the original 2019 channel at the “bullnose”. This porphyry is mineralized with up to 5% pyrite.CHNL-PAR-26-56 & 57 – 4th channel area – in approximate centre of trench areaThis channel is 8.8m in length and exposes primarily chlorite schist at the south end and sheared diorite to diorite at the north end with two ~1m wide felsites in between. The felsites are mineralized with 4% fine disseminated pyrite and have a qz-stringer stockwork. The chlorite schist and diorites are mineralized with up to 1% med disseminated py.Channel CHNL-PAR-26-57 is 1.75m in length and is located a few meters west of channel 56, covering mineralized felsite with chlorite schist on either side.CHNL-PAR-26-58 – 5th channel area – eastern end of trench areaThis channel is 18.7m in length and exposes a mix of sheared diorite, chlorite schist and QFP. Schists and diorites are mostly at the southern end, and the northern end of the channel consists primarily of QFP. There is also a narrow felsite block at the south end of the trench.The QFP and sheared diorites at the north end of the channel are mineralized with anywhere from 3-5% pyrite.Readers are cautioned that the presence of visible sulphide mineralization, silicification, or other features described herein is a qualitative, visual observation made in the field and is not necessarily indicative of the presence of gold or of the grade or quantity of mineralization that may ultimately be confirmed by assay. Channel sample results for channels referenced in this release have not yet been received from the laboratory and will be reported once available. Visual estimates should not be relied upon for any investment decision.QUALIFIED PERSONThe scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis Newton, P.Geo. OGQ, an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.OPTION GRANTRenforth has issued 250,000 options to purchase common shares to a consultant of the Company. Each option can be exercised to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 CAD for a period of five years. The options vest 25% at issue and 25% quarterly thereafter.ABOUT RENFORTH RESOURCES INC.Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company’s strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:Nicole BrewsterPresident & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.nicole@renforthresources.com(416)818-1393CSE: RFR | OTC: RFHRFMedia:

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) completes initial channel cutting at its Parbec gold deposit

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