California Regional Associations Welcome Title Sponsors for ACI Jet Hosted Event

Bombardier and EJM join as sponsors for the 2nd Annual NorCal SoCal Corral

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACI Jet announced today that record-breaking business jet manufacturer Bombardier and leading aircraft management and charter service provider Executive Jet Management (EJM) have committed to title sponsorship of the “ NorCal SoCal Corral .” The event, hosted by ACI Jet at its headquarters in San Luis Obispo, California (SBP), will take place September 1-2, 2026.Now in its second year, this event unites the Northern California Business Aviation Association (NCBAA) and the Southern California Aviation Association (SCAA)—two regional associations under the umbrella of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)—for a unique program of networking, education, and spirited competition.The two-day event will kick off with a welcome mixer, followed by a full day of programming beginning with an industry panel discussion on legislative initiatives impacting California business aviation. Following the panel discussion, attendees are transported to a park in nearby Nipomo, California for a bracketed kickball tournament between the two associations. The day concludes with a tri-tip beach barbecue and bonfire in Pismo Beach, California, served by members of the ACI Jet MRO team.In the inaugural kickball tournament last year, the NCBAA secured a victory and is featured on “The Corraler,” the event’s championship trophy, which is on permanent display in ACI Jet’s FBO lobby (KSBP).“California is one of the most important markets for business aviation in the U.S. It’s supported by an industry that drives innovation, economic growth and highly skilled jobs," said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services. "Bombardier is proud to partner with Executive Jet Management in sponsoring the NorCal SoCal Corral, a unique event that brings together California's regional NBAA associations. We are delighted to support an event that celebrates collaboration and the strength of California's business aviation community.”“EJM is proud to be a Title Sponsor of the NorCal SoCal Corral again this year,” said Brian Hirsh, President of EJM. “Together with ACI Jet and Bombardier, we’re excited to support an event that unites the business aviation community through collaboration, education, and shared passion.”Attendance is limited to 200 industry professionals. Registration is exclusive to current members of the NCBAA and/or SCAA. Membership provides critical support for safeguarding business aviation interests within the State of California. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations looking to reach this influential demographic in an engaging, professional environment.For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, please visit acijet.com/the-norcal-socal-corral-2026/ About ACI JetHeadquartered on California’s Central Coast since its founding in 1998, ACI Jet is a recognized leader in private aviation services. Led by founder and avid aviator William “Bill” Borgsmiller, ACI Jet’s aviation ecosystem includes Citation and Bombardier maintenance and inspections as a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF), unscheduled “AOG” maintenance, aircraft parts and electronics sales and installation, aircraft ground support services/FBOs, and aircraft management. ACI Jet ensures its clients’ mission success through the implementation of the latest aviation safety technologies and a leadership team comprised of Aviators Doing Aviation, aviation enthusiasts who know aviation from the inside-out. More information can be found by visiting us online at acijet.com or on social media @flyacijet.About Executive Jet Management (EJM)Founded in 1977, Executive Jet Management(EJM) draws on decades of expertise to enhance travel for whole aircraft Owners and private jet charter customers across the globe. As a member of the NetJetsportfolio and a Berkshire Hathaway company, EJM possesses unrivaled resources and a steadfast business model rooted in safety, service, and integrity. Discover more at EJMjets.com.About BombardierAt Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient, and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

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