DNERO Premieres 'FIRST CONTACT,' a Cinematic AI Short Film Where Aliens Challenge Humanity to Soccer

The opening scene of FIRST CONTACT reveals a colossal alien spacecraft hovering over a sunlit beach, introducing a story where Earth’s first visitors come not to invade - but to challenge humanity to a game of soccer. Aboard their spacecraft, extraterrestrial explorers study a beach soccer match before embarking on humanity’s first contact - an encounter inspired not by conflict, but by the universal language of the beautiful game. The alien team prepares for its historic match against humanity in FIRST CONTACT, where soccer becomes the universal language connecting two worlds

A cinematic AI short film where an unexpected first contact celebrates soccer as the universal language of connection, unity, and belonging.

We wanted to tell a story where humanity’s first contact wasn’t driven by fear, but by the universal language of soccer.” — Charlie Orellana, CEO and Co-Founder of DNERO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNERO Premieres “FIRST CONTACT,” a Cinematic Short Film Where Aliens Challenge Humanity to Soccer

Innovative fintech blends Hollywood storytelling and artificial intelligence to celebrate the universal language of soccer, connection, and belonging.

What if the first visitors from another world didn’t come to conquer Earth, but instead challenged humanity to a game of soccer?

That question inspired FIRST CONTACT, a cinematic short film from DNERO, the culturally driven digital banking platform redefining how brands connect with people through storytelling.

Blending Hollywood-style filmmaking with artificial intelligence, FIRST CONTACT tells the story of a peaceful alien arrival on a sunny beach where friends are enjoying a game of soccer. As suspense builds and a massive spacecraft descends from the sky, audiences quickly discover these visitors have no intention of invading Earth. They simply want to play.

The film celebrates soccer as the world’s universal language, reminding audiences that the game has the remarkable ability to unite people across cultures, languages, generations, and even worlds.

Beginning this summer, FIRST CONTACT will appear before matches, during live broadcasts, and throughout pre-game and post-game coverage across more than 500 streaming networks and digital channels, continuing through the championship match of the summer’s premier international soccer tournament and reaching millions of fans worldwide.

“Watching an idea travel from imagination to the digital screen is truly out of this world,” said Charlie Orellana, CEO and Co-Founder of DNERO. “We didn’t set out to make another commercial. We wanted to tell a story. Soccer has the unique ability to bring people together regardless of culture, language, or borders. In FIRST CONTACT, we imagined that even visitors from another world would understand that universal connection. We’re incredibly proud of what our creative team accomplished by combining human imagination with artificial intelligence.”

Unlike traditional financial advertising, FIRST CONTACT was created as a cinematic experience designed to spark curiosity, inspire conversation, and remind audiences that meaningful connections can exist beyond borders.

The #FirstContact Challenge

To celebrate the premiere, DNERO is inviting soccer fans everywhere to participate in the #FirstContact Challenge.

Viewers are encouraged to watch for the film as it airs before matches, during live broadcasts, and throughout pre-game and post-game coverage.

How to Enter

* Watch for FIRST CONTACT during a live soccer broadcast.

* Take a photo or screenshot while the film is airing.

* Include the broadcast timestamp.

* Include the name of the streaming platform, television network, or channel where you spotted it.

* Share it publicly on Instagram or Facebook.

* Tag @DNERO.US.

* Include #FirstContact.

The first 50 verified participants on each participating streaming platform or television network to complete all contest requirements will receive exclusive DNERO prizes.

After all…

You never know when the aliens will make first contact.

Bringing FIRST CONTACT to Life

FIRST CONTACT represents months of collaboration between storytellers, artists, designers, editors, and AI creators working together to push the boundaries of modern filmmaking.

Charlie Orellana

Original Concept & Story

“The idea behind FIRST CONTACT came from a simple question: What if aliens came to Earth, not to invade us, but to challenge us to a game of soccer? That idea evolved into a story about connection, curiosity, and the universal language of the game. Watching that vision come to life through the extraordinary creativity of our team has been a rewarding experience.”

Yareni Mena

Creative Director

“The greatest challenge wasn’t producing the visual effects—it was making sure every creative decision served the story, the emotion, and the overall vision. From the pacing and visuals to the music and final edit, every element had to work together seamlessly. Great storytelling is never the result of one person; it’s built through collaboration, constant refinement, and an unwavering commitment to every detail.”

Virginia Hernandez

Art Director & Visual Identity

“Creating FIRST CONTACT was one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my career. Our greatest challenge was achieving visual and narrative consistency across every scene while guiding artificial intelligence to maintain the same characters, environments, and artistic vision throughout the film. The process required continuous research, experimentation, and refinement, proving that technology is at its most powerful when supported by a strong creative vision.”

Karla Flores

Creative Development & AI Narrative

“Our biggest challenge was transforming an idea that existed only in our imagination into one shared vision that the entire team could build together. Once we aligned creatively, everything came together.”

Fernanda

AI Visual Development

“AI doesn’t create perfection instantly. Every scene required experimentation, patience, and continuous refinement until the story felt seamless and cinematic.”

Esdras

AI Video Production & Post-Production

“We approached AI production the same way a traditional film crew approaches filmmaking, breaking every sequence into individual shots and carefully crafting rhythm, emotion, and continuity frame by frame.”

More Than Banking. It’s Belonging.

FIRST CONTACT is more than a film about aliens or soccer.

It is a story about connection.

It is a reminder that the world’s greatest game has the power to unite people regardless of nationality, language, culture, or even the planet they come from.

That same belief is the foundation of DNERO.

As a digital banking platform serving Latino, Hispanic, immigrant, and cross-border communities, DNERO exists to remove barriers, strengthen connections, and help people build brighter financial futures in the Americas.

Because in the end…

Connection has no borders.

About DNERO

DNERO is a culturally driven digital banking and financial ecosystem serving Latino, Hispanic, immigrant, and cross-border communities throughout the United States and Latin America. The platform combines digital banking, cross-border payments, remittances, debit cards, financial services, and community-driven experiences into one mobile-first ecosystem built for a borderless generation.

For more information, visit www.dneroapp.com.

Media Contact

DNERO Communications

Email: press@dneroapp.com

Website: www.dneroapp.com

Disclaimer: DNERO is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or any official international soccer tournament or organizing body.

DNERO Premieres “FIRST CONTACT,” a Cinematic Short Film Where Aliens Challenge Humanity to Soccer

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