The City of Baltimore Declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Beginning Wednesday Through Saturday

on June 30, 2026

Residents Are Encouraged To Exercise Precaution During Prolonged Period Of Extreme Heat

BALTIMORE, MD (Tuesday, June 30, 2026) — Today, in response to dangerously high temperatures and heat index values expected to exceed 110 degrees, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, in coordination with the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is urging residents to take immediate precautions as the region prepares for a prolonged period of extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning, and in conjunction with that warning, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor has declared a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert beginning Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and continuing through Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Mayor Scott and OEM are working closely with the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) and partner agencies to coordinate the City’s extreme heat response, including public safety messaging, activation of cooling resources, and outreach to vulnerable populations. Residents are encouraged to stay informed, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, remain hydrated, and check on older adults, neighbors, and others who may be at greater risk of heat-related illness.

“Protecting the health and well-being of Baltimore residents is our top priority,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “During heat waves, please take care of yourself: drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and find air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. The City is taking precautions and providing resources where possible, but we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves, loved ones, and neighbors. Looking out for one another can save lives.”

The prolonged stretch of extreme heat poses a significant risk for heat-related illness, particularly among older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, individuals with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, people experiencing homelessness, and residents without access to air conditioning. Consecutive days of extreme heat increase the risk of serious health impacts, especially early in the summer season when many individuals have not yet acclimated to the heat.

“Extreme heat and power outages can quickly become life-threatening,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Joey Henderson. “A simple emergency plan, backup supplies, and checking on vulnerable neighbors can make all the difference in keeping your family, neighbors, and community safe.”

A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is issued when weather conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the health and safety of Baltimore residents. During the declaration, the City coordinates resources and public health messaging to help residents stay safe throughout the extreme heat event.

“Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather-related hazards, but heat-related illness and deaths are largely preventable,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Commissioner of Health. “With several consecutive days of dangerous temperatures expected, we encourage everyone to take this alert seriously. Stay hydrated, remain in cool air-conditioned environments whenever possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Most importantly, check on family members, friends, and neighbors who may be at greater risk.”

DPW Service Modifications

To help City employees during the heat emergency, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) is suspending residential recycling collections beginning Wednesday, July 1, through the remainder of the week to protect sanitation workers during the extreme heat and allow crews to prioritize trash collection. Residential Recycling Centers will adjust hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the remainder of the week. Residents should expect additional changes to sanitation operations due to the weather.

Scheduled trash collection will continue, including on Friday, July 3, despite the City holiday. Residents should place out only trash for collection this week. As part of DPW's seasonal heat safety measures, collection routes begin as early as 5:00 a.m. through September 30, 2026. Residents are encouraged to place materials at their collection location the night before their scheduled pickup.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Adjusted Hours

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) has implemented the following operational adjustments for July 1 to July 5 to prioritize the health and safety of residents, visitors, and employees while continuing to provide critical services.

All outdoor BCRP athletic programming, including track practices, will be cancelled during the Code Red period. Tennis Camp activities will be moved indoors during periods of extreme heat. Athletic permits have not been cancelled. However, permit holders have received the attached letter encouraging them to reschedule activities during the extreme heat.

To ensure the safety of campers and staff, all camp activities will remain indoors during periods of extreme heat and all transportation will utilize air-conditioned buses. Camps that have scheduled swim trips will continue as planned, providing a safe cooling activity (Monday for Teen Camp; Wednesday and Thursday for other camps). All outdoor recreation programming will be suspended, the Carrie Murray program activities will move indoors, and the July 1 Virginia S. Baker Camp - Tree Trekkers trip has been rescheduled.

Extended Hours for City and Neighborhood Pools

All Park Pools and Neighborhood Pools will operate under an expanded, unified schedule with extended evening hours. Additionally, all Neighborhood Pools that would normally be closed on Sunday will remain open during the Code Red event to maximize access to safe, supervised swimming opportunities for Baltimore City residents.

Pools will be open from Wednesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 2:

12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.

2:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.

5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.

7:00 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.

Pools will be open from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5:

11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.

1:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.

4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

6:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.

Extreme Heat Cooling Centers

From Wednesday, July 1, through Sunday, July 5, the City will offer the below locations as community cooling centers.

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Wednesday, July 1. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)

Cooling Center Name Address Hours of Operation Cherry Hill Homes 2700 Spelman Rd. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Brooklyn Homes 4140 10th St. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. ShopRite of Howard Park* 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M. Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Beans and Bread 400 S. Bond St. 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Franciscan Center 101 W. 23rd St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. Manna House 435 E. 25th St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. My Sisters Place (open to women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Weinberg Housing Resource Center 620 Fallsway 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

*Wi-Fi not available

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Thursday, July 2. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)

Cooling Center Name Address Hours of Operation Cherry Hill Homes 2700 Spelman Rd. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Brooklyn Homes 4140 10th St. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. ShopRite of Howard Park* 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M. Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Beans and Bread 400 S. Bond St. 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Franciscan Center 101 W. 23rd St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. Manna House 435 E. 25th St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. My Sisters Place (open to women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Weinberg Housing Resource Center 620 Fallsway 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Herring Run Recreation Center 5001 Sinclair Ln. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. C.C. Jackson Recreation Center 4910 Park Heights Ave. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Coldstream Recreation Center 1401 Fillmore St. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Chick Webb Recreation Center 632 Eden St. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Morrell Park Recreation Center 2651 Tolley St. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center 835 Allendale St. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Mora Crossman Recreation Center 701 Rappolla St. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center 2601 E. Baltimore St. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Middle Branch Recreation Center 201 Reedbird Ave. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Solo Gibbs Recreation Center 1044 Leadenhall St. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Woodhome Recreation Center 7310 Moyer Ave. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Cahill Recreation Center 4001 Clifton Ave. 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.



*Wi-Fi not available

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Friday, July 3. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)

Cooling Center Name Address Hours of Operation Cherry Hill Homes 2700 Spelman Rd. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Brooklyn Homes 4140 10th St. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. ShopRite of Howard Park* 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M. Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Beans and Bread 400 S. Bond St. 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Franciscan Center 101 W. 23rd St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. Manna House 435 E. 25th St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. My Sisters Place (open to women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Weinberg Housing Resource Center 620 Fallsway 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Herring Run Recreation Center 5001 Sinclair Ln. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. C.C. Jackson Recreation Center 4910 Park Heights Ave. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Coldstream Recreation Center 1401 Fillmore St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Chick Webb Recreation Center 632 Eden St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Morrell Park Recreation Center 2651 Tolley St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center 835 Allendale St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Mora Crossman Recreation Center 701 Rappolla St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00pm Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center 2601 E. Baltimore St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Middle Branch Recreation Center 201 Reedbird Ave. 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Solo Gibbs Recreation Center 1044 Leadenhall St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Woodhome Recreation Center 7310 Moyer Ave. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Cahill Recreation Center 4001 Clifton Ave. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.



*Wi-Fi not available

The following cooling centers will be activated for the Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration on Saturday, July 4. (All facilities have free Wi-Fi unless indicated.)

Cooling Center Name Address Hours of Operation Cherry Hill Homes 2700 Spelman Rd. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Brooklyn Homes 4140 10th St. 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. ShopRite of Howard Park* 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. 6:00 A.M. - 10:00 P.M. Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. 9:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M. Beans and Bread 400 S. Bond St. 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Franciscan Center 101 W. 23rd St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. Manna House 435 E. 25th St. 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. My Sisters Place (open to women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Weinberg Housing Resource Center 620 Fallsway 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Herring Run Recreation Center 5001 Sinclair Ln. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. C.C. Jackson Recreation Center 4910 Park Heights Ave. 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M. Coldstream Recreation Center 1401 Fillmore St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Chick Webb Recreation Center 632 Eden St. 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M. Morrell Park Recreation Center 2651 Tolley St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Edgewood/Lyndhurst Recreation Center 835 Allendale St. 12:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Mora Crossman Recreation Center 701 Rappolla St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Virginia S. Baker Recreation Center 2601 E. Baltimore St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Middle Branch Recreation Center 201 Reedbird Ave. 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M. Solo Gibbs Recreation Center 1044 Leadenhall St. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Woodhome Recreation Center 7310 Moyer Ave. 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Cahill Recreation Center 4001 Clifton Ave. 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.



*Wi-Fi not available

Enoch Pratt Free Library locations will be open, Thursday July 2, for residents seeking relief from the heat. (All library facilities will be closed Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 for the holiday.)

Extreme Heat Information and Safety Resources

The Baltimore Police Department urges all residents to take precautions to protect themselves and those most vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Please check on elderly neighbors, family members, individuals with medical conditions, and anyone who may not have access to air conditioning. A simple call or wellness check can make a life-saving difference.

The Baltimore Police Department is committed to working alongside our public safety partners to ensure the health and safety of our communities throughout this period of extreme heat.

The Maryland Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported two heat-related deaths in Baltimore City for 2026.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency or who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.

For more information on declared Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days, visit the Baltimore City Health Department’s website and on social media: Facebook @BaltimoreHealth and Instagram @Baltimorehealth. Additional information may also be found via the Baltimore City 311 line, and with local news media.