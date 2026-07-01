Sencer Appraisal Associates Principal Garrett Schwartz Named Fellow of the American Society of Appraisers

Garrett Schwartz, FASA, CEA, principal of Sencer Appraisal Associates, Inc., named a Fellow of the American Society of Appraisers. Garrett Schwartz, FASA, CEA, inspects a tractor during a farm equipment appraisal Sencer Appraisal Associates - Equipment Appraisals since 1955

Equipment appraisal leader recognized with the FASA designation, the American Society of Appraisers’ highest membership honor

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garrett Schwartz, FASA, CEA, principal of Sencer Appraisal Associates, Inc., has been named a Fellow of the American Society of Appraisers and awarded the FASA designation. Membership in the ASA College of Fellows is the highest honor the Society grants its members. It recognizes appraisers who have advanced professional standards and demonstrated sustained leadership within ASA and the valuation profession. Schwartz will be inducted at the 2026 ASA International Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, in October. Schwartz leads equipment appraisal assignments for business owners, attorneys, lenders, accountants, insurers, and other clients requiring independent opinions of value.

The American Society of Appraisers has conferred the grade of Fellow since 1954. Each year, members are nominated by their peers, reviewed by the College of Fellows, and approved by the ASA Board of Governors. Nominees are judged on years of leadership, ethical conduct, professional impact, and mentorship within the Society and the profession. Fellows are selected from among the Society’s Accredited Senior Appraisers, and only a small group of members holds the FASA designation.

Schwartz leads the firm’s Oakland office and has served the valuation profession in senior leadership roles within ASA governance, including as International President and Chair of its Board of Governors. He also was editor of ASA’s textbook, "Valuing Machinery and Equipment: The Fundamentals of Appraising Machinery and Technical Assets" (Fourth Edition, 2020). As principal of Sencer Appraisal Associates, he leads a firm that has provided independent machinery and equipment appraisals since 1955.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by my peers and welcomed into the College of Fellows,” said Schwartz. “The American Society of Appraisers has shaped my work and my standards for many years. I am grateful for the recognition, and I look forward to continuing to serve the valuation profession and the clients who rely on our equipment appraisals.”

“This recognition reflects the standard Garrett sets every day,” said Matt Edelstein, who leads the firm’s Philadelphia office. “The FASA designation recognizes the rigor and service that colleagues and clients see in his work every day.”

About Sencer Appraisal Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1955, Sencer Appraisal Associates, Inc. is an independent machinery and equipment appraisal firm serving clients throughout the United States and internationally from offices in Oakland, California, and Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, supported by a network of expert associates. The firm provides machinery and equipment appraisals compliant with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the International Valuation Standards (IVS) for financing, estate and gift matters, litigation support, insurance, financial reporting, tax matters, and other valuation needs. Sencer Appraisal Associates, Inc. is online at AllEquipmentAppraisal.com.

Sencer Appraisal. Since 1955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.