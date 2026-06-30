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Maine Public highlights HOP in feature about ADUs

Maine Public interviewed Hilary Gove, coordinator of the Housing Opportunity Program at the Maine Office of Community Affairs, for a segment of the show Maine Calling about accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. 

Gove discussed the details of Maine's existing ADU laws, municipal discretion in implementing ADU regulations, and MOCA's role in providing technical assistance and coordinated funding to build more resilient futures by meeting state housing goals through various strategies, including ADUs. 

"Our office can provide support to municipalities who are thinking about increasing housing opportunities, particularly allowing more ADUs. I encourage municipal governments to give us a call and see how we can support them in ensuring that housing can be built as quickly and safely as possible," Gove said.

Listen to the full segment on the Maine Public website.

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Maine Public highlights HOP in feature about ADUs

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