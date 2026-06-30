Cloverleaf Development, LLC., of P.O. Box 6799, Scarborough, ME, 04070 proposes to develop the second phase of the Cloverleaf project. The second phase will include an additional 140 residential units, accessory solar ﬁelds, a new private way and the creation of a commercial outparcel along Route 1.
The project is located at 986 Portland Road, Saco, Maine, and is identiﬁed as Lot 3-1 on the City of Saco Tax Assessor Map 63. Project impacts include a stream crossing and wetland impacts. This action is subject to review for consistency with the enforceable policies of Maine Coastal Program under 15 CFR 930, subpart D.
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Public Notice of Federal Consistency Review Cloverleaf Subdivision Phase II
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