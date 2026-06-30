FTC Secures Agreement with Havas to Restore Competition in the Digital Advertising Ecosystem

Today, the Federal Trade Commission, along with a coalition of states, scored another major victory in the fight against collusive conduct in the advertising industry. Advertising agency Havas Media Group USA LLC (Havas) has agreed to a proposed FTC order to resolve allegations that it engaged in unlawful collusion that led to the demonetization of disfavored political viewpoints.

The allegations against Havas follow similar allegations brought against major U.S. advertising agencies WPP, Publicis and Dentsu by the FTC in April 2026. The proposed order with Havas is similar to settlement orders finalized with WPP, Publicis, Dentsu and Omnicom/IPG.

As alleged in the latest complaint against Havas and in the April 2026 complaint, the advertising agencies, known as the “Big Six,” unlawfully colluded to impose common “brand safety” standards across the digital advertising industry. These “brand safety” standards violated the antitrust laws by insulating the agencies from competition, according to the FTC’s complaint. The FTC resolved similar issues involving Omnicom and IPG in an order related to a proposed merger settlement in September 2025. Havas is now the final member of the Big Six subject to an order resolving allegations of unlawful collusion.

If approved by a federal judge, the order prohibits Havas from entering into agreements that would set common brand safety standards or restrict advertising based on biased and politically motivated criteria.

The Commission vote to issue the complaint and final order was 1-0-1, with Commissioner Meador recused. The FTC’s complaint and final order were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Joining the complaint against Havas are Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

NOTE: The Commission authorizes the filing of a complaint when it has “reason to believe” that the named defendants are violating or are about to violate the law and it appears to the Commission that a proceeding is in the public interest. Consent decrees have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court judge.

UPDATE: The district court approved and finalized the proposed order.