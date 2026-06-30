Teelie Turner Author Launches America 250 Fairyland Celebration Website

The newly redesigned Teelie Turner Author website celebrates America's 250th Birthday with magical Fairyland adventures, daily character reveals, commemorative books, original music, digital bundles, and collectible keepsakes inspired by Patriotic Patsy a Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration is now available in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, eBook, flipbook, audiobook, and exclusive digital bundles celebrating America's 250th Birthday. The Teelie Turner Author website features exclusive digital bundles, original Fairyland music, interactive books, printable activities, and collectible keepsakes inspired by Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration.

New website celebrates America's 250th Birthday with commemorative books, daily character reveals, music, bundles, merchandise, and Fairyland adventures.

I wanted to create a magical destination where families could celebrate America's 250th Birthday together through stories, music, imagination, and Fairyland adventures.” — Teelie Turner

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning fantasy author Teelie Turner proudly announces the launch of the newly redesigned Teelie Turner Author website, a magical online destination celebrating the release of Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration and America's historic 250th Birthday.Created as the central hub for Teelie Turner's America 250 Collection , the website invites readers into the enchanting world of Fairyland through beautifully illustrated books, original music, audiobooks, interactive digital bundles, collectible keepsakes, character collections, and magical storytelling experiences inspired by one of the nation's most significant milestones.At the heart of the celebration is Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration, a beautifully illustrated commemorative fairy tale that follows Patriotic Patsy, PetalSpark, Bubba the Baker, and magical friends from across America as they prepare Fairyland's most spectacular Fourth of July celebration.Visitors can explore the story in multiple formats, including hardcover, paperback, Kindle, eBook, flipbook, and audiobook editions. The website also features original Fairyland songs, commemorative digital book and music bundles, printable activities, character-inspired merchandise, and exclusive bonus content designed to extend the magic far beyond the pages of the book.Throughout July 2026, Teelie Turner Author will host a month-long online celebration featuring daily character reveals, magical Fairyland artwork, behind-the-scenes content, original music, videos, book features, and interactive experiences inspired by Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration. Each day highlights a different fairy or magical friend, allowing readers to discover the unique talents and personalities that make Fairyland's celebration so memorable."We wanted to create more than a website," said Teelie Turner. "We wanted to build a magical destination where families could celebrate America's 250th Birthday together through stories, music, imagination, and Fairyland adventures. Throughout July, we're inviting readers to join us each day as another magical character takes their place in the celebration."The newly redesigned website serves as the home of Teelie Turner's growing America 250 Collection and offers readers, families, educators, collectors, and fairy lovers an immersive storytelling experience celebrating friendship, kindness, imagination, and the joy of coming together.For more information and to join the month-long celebration, visit

Welcome to Teelie Turner Author | America's 250th Birthday Celebration

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