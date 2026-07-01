Emage Fibroid Centers Launches 'Freedom From Fibroids' Campaign in Observance of Fibroid Awareness Month

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Emage is expanding access to high-quality, less invasive fibroid care. Fibroid Awareness Month is an opportune time for women living with fibroids to explore their treatment options and ask about UFE.” — Dr. Philip A. Adler, medical director, Emage Fibroid Centers—Detroit

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emage Fibroid Centers today launched its “Freedom From Fibroids” campaign in observance of Fibroid Awareness Month, which aims to shed light on a condition that affects 26 million women across the United States.

Uterine fibroids—benign growths that develop in or on the uterus—affect up to 80 percent of women by age 50. Fibroids can cause debilitating symptoms including abnormal uterine bleeding, severe pelvic pain, anemia, fatigue, fertility challenges, and complications during pregnancy.

Moreover, Black women are disproportionately affected by uterine fibroids, experiencing higher rates of the condition, earlier onset, more severe symptoms and higher rates of invasive surgery, underscoring the importance of health equity and access to quality care.

"Fibroids are a silent epidemic that disproportionately affect women of color, often robbing them of their quality of life, reproductive choices, and in the vast majority of cases, their sense of control over their own bodies," said John Lipman, MD, founder and chief medical officer of Emage. "Our Freedom From Fibroids campaign is designed to raise awareness and empower women with symptomatic fibroids to talk with their doctor and learn about all of their treatment options, including non-surgical uterine fibroid embolization (UFE).”

As part of the campaign, Emage, along with the Atlanta Fibroid Center, is a sponsor of the White Dress Project’s 2026 Empowerment Experience (July 24-26), which will feature a session on uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) led by Dr. Lipman.

The campaign also includes a partnership with social media influencer @Randirossario, who is based in Metro Detroit where Emage, located in Southfield, is one of the only outpatient centers specializing in UFE.

In addition, Emage has joined forces with DABO Detroit, a nonprofit community organization, to help ensure women are aware of fibroid symptoms and treatment options.

“Emage is expanding access to high-quality, less invasive fibroid care,” said Philip Adler, MD, medical director of Emage Fibroid Centers—Detroit. “Fibroid Awareness Month is an opportune time for women living with fibroids to explore their treatment options and ask about UFE, a medically proven, outpatient procedure that can provide freedom from fibroids without surgery.”

Uterine fibroid embolization is performed through a single, small nick in the skin and works by blocking the blood supply to fibroids, causing them to soften and shrink. The procedure preserves the uterus while relieving debilitating symptoms such as heavy bleeding and pelvic pain. Uterine fibroid embolization was endorsed in 2008 by the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG) yet remains relatively unknown.

As the visionary behind Emage, Dr. Lipman, who has been treating women at his renowned Atlanta Fibroid Center for over 30 years, is working to change that by establishing outpatient UFE centers in underserved areas throughout the U.S.

"I have witnessed the heartbreak of too many young women who suffered with fibroids undergo hysterectomy without knowing about UFE," Dr. Lipman said. "I don't want any more women to choose hysterectomy because they believed it was their only option."

About Emage Fibroid Centers

Emage Fibroid Centers is dedicated to improving the lives of women experiencing symptomatic uterine fibroids through advanced, minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment options. By combining clinical expertise with compassionate care, Emage aims to help women find relief and regain their quality of life. Emage provides expert outpatient care in a comfortable, patient-centered environment and is dedicated to expanding awareness of non-surgical fibroid treatment options and empowering women with the information they need to make confident decisions about their health.

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