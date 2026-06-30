Commerce Awards CSP Tax Credits to 24 Kansas Non-Profit Organizations

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced that the Department of Commerce has awarded $4.13 million in Community Service Program (CSP) Tax Credits to support significant fundraising efforts for 24 non-profit organizations across Kansas.

“Non-profit organizations throughout the state are doing the necessary work to tackle our communities’ most pressing needs,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Through CSP Tax Credits, Commerce partners with these organizations — and the donors that support them — to fund projects that make a real, lasting difference for Kansas families.”

The Community Service Tax Credit Program provides an opportunity for non-profit organizations and public health entities to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns involving community service, non-governmental crime prevention, youth apprenticeship and technical training, and healthcare services.

Under the program, the state authorizes nonprofit organizations to offer tax credits to donors who make contributions toward approved projects. Organizations in rural areas with populations less than 15,000 can receive a 70% credit, while communities with more than 15,000 population can receive a 50% credit.

“It’s important that non-profit organizations in Kansas feel that they can grow and succeed here — because they are part of our goal of ensuring our communities prosper and thrive,” Assistant Secretary of Quality Places Matt Godinez said. “Through programs like CSP Tax Credits, we’re able to assist the organizations who keep our communities and residents healthy, smart and safe.”

Highlights from the latest round of funding include:

Cedars, Inc., McPherson : Renovating to add 28 healthcare rooms across two homes, creating capacity to serve up to 66 seniors who require supportive healthcare services.

: Renovating to add 28 healthcare rooms across two homes, creating capacity to serve up to 66 seniors who require supportive healthcare services. Discover Mitchell County, Beloit : Building a childcare facility to provide care for young children between the ages of 0-5, and after-school care for kids up to 10 years old. The center will provide a place for 71 children.

: Building a childcare facility to provide care for young children between the ages of 0-5, and after-school care for kids up to 10 years old. The center will provide a place for 71 children. Elk County Preservation Society (ECPS), Howard : Creating a multi-use community space in the vacant Howard National Bank building, adding a community workspace, open space for pop-up retail and community meeting space.

: Creating a multi-use community space in the vacant Howard National Bank building, adding a community workspace, open space for pop-up retail and community meeting space. Heartland Community Foundation, WaKeeney: Restoring the former Kelly Theatre site into an open-air, multi-use community space, adding public restrooms for festivals and events held in the downtown area.

Community Service Program Tax Credits have been issued in Kansas since 1994. Program funds are one of many tools provided by Commerce that support nonprofits. To view the complete list of 2026 awardees and their projects, click here.