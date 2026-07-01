Holdings Launches Invoicing and QR Code Payment Links for Small Businesses

Holdings now offers free invoicing, quotes, and QR code payment links — all connected to business banking and bookkeeping in one account.

Small businesses can now send invoices, collect payments by link or QR code, and keep their books — all in one account

You send the invoice, your client pays, and it's already in your books. That's what this should feel like.” — Jason Garcia, CEO, Holdings

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City, UT, June 30, 2026 — Holdings, the AI-native business banking platform , today announced the launch of invoicing and QR code payment links , completing a full-stack financial platform that gives small businesses everything they need to get paid and stay organized — banking, bookkeeping, invoicing, and payment acceptance in one place.The new features eliminate the need for separate invoicing tools or payment processors. Business owners can create a professional invoice, send it with an embedded payment link so clients can pay by card or ACH, and have the payment recorded automatically in their books — no reconciling, no separate accounting entry required. For in-person or on-demand payments, businesses can generate a shareable payment page and QR code customers can scan to pay."Small businesses shouldn't need four different tools just to send an invoice and keep their books straight," said Jason Garcia, CEO of Holdings. "We built invoicing and payment links to connect directly to your bank account and bookkeeping. You send the invoice, your client pays, and it's already done. That's what this should feel like."Invoicing Connected to Banking and BookkeepingHoldings' invoicing lets businesses create and send professional invoices in minutes. Quotes convert to invoices in one click. Each invoice includes a payment link so clients can pay online by card or ACH, and recurring invoices can be set up for ongoing clients. When a client pays, the invoice marks paid and the transaction posts to the company's books automatically.Invoicing is free with a Holdings account. Businesses on the $25/month Software plan get custom branding on their invoices and payment pages.More at getholdings.com/invoicing.QR Code Payment Links for Any BusinessFor businesses collecting payments in person, online, or via text and email, Holdings' payment link feature lets owners build a simple payment page, list their services or products, and share a link or QR code. No hardware, no card reader, no additional setup. Customers pick what they want and pay by card. A 3% + $0.30 per-transaction fee applies, with every payment depositing directly to the Holdings business bank account.More at getholdings.com/payments.One Account. Banking, Bookkeeping, Invoicing, Payments.Holdings now combines free business checking with a 1.75% APY variable savings rate, AI-powered bookkeeping, invoicing with payment links, and QR code payment acceptance — all under a single account. The platform is built for freelancers, contractors, nonprofits, e-commerce sellers, and small businesses that want their finances consolidated without layering multiple subscriptions.Holdings is a financial technology company. Banking services provided by i3 Bank, Member FDIC. Deposits insured up to $3 million through program banks. Learn more at getholdings.com.About HoldingsHoldings is an AI-native business banking platform serving 1,000+ businesses. The platform combines free business checking, 1.75% APY, AI bookkeeping, invoicing, and payment links in one account. Holdings is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services are provided by i3 Bank, Member FDIC. getholdings.com

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