BGBB Literacy Foundation Brings 6th Annual Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival Back to Atlanta July 25, 2026

BGBB’s 6th Annual Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival returns to Atlanta with books, family fun, and literacy-centered community impact.

This event is a celebration of what becomes possible when children feel seen, heard, encouraged, and excited about learning.” — Dr. Pamela Gurley, President of the BGBB Literay Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation (BGBB) is proud to announce the return of its 6th Annual Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival, coming back to the Atlanta area for the third time on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The Network ATL in East Point, Georgia.

Hosted by the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing childhood illiteracy in marginalized communities, the annual festival brings families, authors, vendors, sponsors, and community partners together for a literacy-centered experience rooted in books, storytelling, hands-on learning, creativity, and community connection. Designed to make reading feel exciting, accessible, and empowering, the festival helps children see literacy as more than an academic skill. It is a doorway to confidence, imagination, communication, identity, and possibility.

The Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival is a family-friendly celebration of holistic literacy that brings reading to life through storytelling, interactive learning, hands-on activities, multi-sensory experiences, and community engagement. Families can expect featured authors and live readings, book signings, kid karaoke, confidence-building activities, hands-on literacy stations, school supply giveaways, a vendor marketplace, financial literacy and career literacy activations, fire and police community engagement, and more. The festival will feature participating children’s authors, literacy advocates, kid-friendly vendors, community partners, and family-focused resources that support reading, creativity, confidence, and learning. A full list of participating authors, vendors, and community partners is available on the event registration page.

“BGBB was created to make sure children see themselves in books and feel proud of who they are,” said Dr. Pamela Gurley, Founder and President of the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation. “As we celebrate our sixth year and return to the Atlanta area for the third time, this event continues to be about joy, literacy, confidence, and community. We are excited to bring families together again this July.” Since its inception, BGBB has hosted literacy events in multiple cities and has distributed more than 1,500 books to children and families.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Location: The Network ATL, 1556 Nabell Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

Who Should Attend: Families and children ages 4 to 12. All are welcome.

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite. Authors, vendors, and community exhibitors interested in participating can register through the event page. Sponsors and community partners interested in supporting childhood literacy can contact BGBB at litforreading@bgbblit.org.

About the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation

The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2022 to reduce childhood illiteracy rates in marginalized communities. Through holistic literacy events and programs, BGBB supports children in grades K through 5 using engaging reading and learning experiences that build academic skills, confidence, character, self-esteem, and a lifelong love of learning. Founded in 2022 by Dr. Pamela Gurley, D.M., BGBB serves children ages 4 to 12 through literacy experiences rooted in reading, writing, communication, confidence, and positive identity. The foundation’s motto, “Literacy is Life,” reflects its belief that when children have access to books, representation, and meaningful learning experiences, they are better equipped to thrive in school, in community, and in life.

Media Contact

Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation

Email: litforreading@bgbblit.org

Website: https://www.bgbblit.org

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