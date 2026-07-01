EC Markets Integrates Acuity Trading’s AI-Driven Market Intelligence to Support Traders Across Global Markets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC Markets traders will gain access to Acuity Trading’s full suite of AI-driven market, event and trade intelligence tools through EC Insights, bringing together sentiment analysis, economic data, macroeconomic context and AI-supported market commentary within the EC Markets trading environment.EC Markets has integrated the full suite of Acuity Trading tools into its trading platform, giving eligible traders access to AI-driven insights, sentiment analysis, economic and macroeconomic data, trade ideas and event-led market context from within their trading environment.For EC Markets traders, the integration is designed to make market information easier to access, understand and use as part of their own research process. Through EC Insights, traders will be able to review key market drivers, track relevant economic events, assess sentiment shifts and access structured analysis without needing to move between multiple external research sources.As financial markets become increasingly influenced by macroeconomic events, geopolitical developments and rapidly changing sentiment, traders are looking for greater context alongside traditional market analysis. The integration is designed to help address that need by bringing relevant market intelligence, data and commentary into one place.The integration brings Acuity Trading’s Market Intelligence, Event Intelligence and Trade Intelligence capabilities into the EC Markets platform. These tools support traders with clearer context around what is moving markets, why those movements may matter, and which upcoming events may be relevant to their trading activity.Designed for a global trading audience, with a focus on traders across Asia and other international markets, the integration provides access to multilingual market intelligence tools across multiple instruments. These include AI-assisted market commentary, news and sentiment analytics, economic and corporate calendars, asset-level intelligence and trade idea research.The integration reflects EC Markets’ continued investment in technology, client experience and international growth, as the broker expands the resources available to traders across global markets.Fivos Georgiades, Executive Director of EC Markets;“The role of a broker today goes beyond providing market access. Traders want more sophisticated context around why markets are moving and the events influencing price action.“EC Insights brings that together in one place, combining AI-supported technology with the expertise of our own market analysts to give clients a richer trading experience.“This partnership supports our commitment to transparent, innovative and client-focused trading solutions. For our traders across international markets, access to structured insights, sentiment data and economic context can help them approach the markets with greater awareness of the factors that may affect price movement.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading;“EC Markets has a clear focus on technology, international growth and trader experience, which makes this integration a strong fit for Acuity Trading. Our role is to help brokers deliver market intelligence that is timely, relevant and easy to understand, without requiring traders to leave the platform to piece together information from multiple sources.“By bringing Acuity’s intelligence suite into the EC Markets platform, traders can access sentiment, macroeconomic data, economic events and AI-assisted insights in one place. This is about supporting informed engagement with the markets while keeping clarity, context and risk awareness at the centre of the trading experience.”Acuity Trading’s intelligence suite uses AI, natural language processing and analyst-led research to help brokers deliver market context across multiple asset classes. Its tools are designed to reduce information overload by surfacing relevant news, sentiment, macroeconomic and event-driven data in a format that traders can use as part of their own research process.For EC Markets, the integration adds a new layer of in-platform intelligence designed to support trader education, engagement and market awareness across regions where demand for accessible, real-time market context continues to grow.The Acuity Trading integration is now available to eligible EC Markets clients in permitted jurisdictions.ENDSAbout Acuity TradingAcuity Trading provides AI-driven market, event and trade intelligence for brokers, trading platforms and financial institutions. Its white-label technology helps firms deliver structured market insights, sentiment analysis, economic event intelligence and trade ideas across multiple channels and trading environments.About ECMarketsEC Markets is a global multi-asset broker providing access to financial markets through advanced trading platforms and client-focused trading services. The company offers trading across multiple asset classes and continues to invest in technology, transparency and international client experience.For more information, visit www.ecmarkets.com Regulatory noteThis press release is intended only for audiences in jurisdictions where the products and services referred to may lawfully be offered or promoted.Trading financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market intelligence, sentiment data, economic calendars and trade ideas are provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, personal recommendation or a guarantee of future performance. Traders should consider their own circumstances and seek independent advice where appropriate.For further information or to request a demo, please visit www.acuitytrading.com or contact:

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