Klipsch Unleashes Limited Edition Speaker in Partnership with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Klipsch announces a blockbuster limited edition portable Bluetooth speaker crafted as official merchandise as part of its global collaboration with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Official collector’s edition speaker inspired by Odysseus’ legendary sword with battle-worn finishes and hand-distressed detailing, ready for an epic journey.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klipschannounces a blockbuster limited edition portable Bluetooth speaker crafted as official merchandise as part of its global collaboration with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is the first film ever to be shot entirely with IMAXcameras, using brand new technology. Klipsch and sister brand, Onkyo, are proud to be the exclusive promotional audio partners for this groundbreaking cinematic event, based on Homer’s foundational saga, arriving exclusively in theaters July 17, 2026.Limited to just 2,500 pieces worldwide, the Klipsch x The Odyssey Limited Edition Speaker draws inspiration from the legendary sword of Odysseus with battle-worn finishes, hand-distressed detailing, and brass accents that evoke an ancient artifact carried through an epic journey. Every detail reflects the strength, endurance, and legacy of the legendary hero’s weapon.Designed for discerning collectors, cinephiles, and audiophiles, this limited edition speaker was built on the acclaimed Klipsch Music City Series’ Detroit platform, merging premium acoustic engineering with cinematic craftsmanship for an immersive listening experience worthy of an epic journey.Engineered for the Hero’s Journey — Dual 1-inch tweeters and dual 3-inch woofers deliver rich, full-range sound with the power and detail of a live performance.Weather the Storm — Built for every leg of the voyage, this IP67-rated portable speaker is fully protected against dust and can withstand submersion in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes.Command Your Anthem — Customize bass, mids, and treble with the Klipsch Connect Plus app, receive over-the-air firmware updates, and access ongoing support—all available for free on the app store.Join Forces — Broadcast Mode allows playback across 10+ compatible Klipsch speakers, creating an expansive listening experience worthy of an epic gathering.Go the Distance — Bluetooth 5.3 technology delivers seamless connectivity up to 40 feet away, while a long-lasting 20-hour battery keeps the soundtrack alive through every adventure. Fast 18W USB-C charging and reverse USB-C charging let you power both the speaker and compatible devices on the journey ahead.The Klipsch x The Odyssey Limited Edition Speaker will be available for a suggested retail price of $499.99 at Klipsch.com and through select authorized retail partners, including Amazon and RC Willey, while supplies last.The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.The film is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under their Syncopy banner, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer. The project continues Nolan’s successful partnership with Universal Pictures following Oppenheimer, which shattered box office records and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Directing.Fans can follow campaign updates and promotional announcements through Klipsch and Onkyo social media channels. To learn more about Klipsch and Onkyo products or locate an authorized dealer, visit Klipsch.com and Onkyo.com.About Universal PicturesUniversal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.About KlipschPaul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Using highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs – Klipsch, the great American audio company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application – including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder’s legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound. Klipsch, registered in the U.S. and other countries, is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc. Klipsch Group, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX).Visit www.klipsch.com for more information.

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