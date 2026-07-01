American Lending Center Continues to Maintain Momentum with 41st USCIS I-956F Project Approval

American Lending Center, a nationally recognized EB-5 Regional Center, has received its industry leading 41st I-956F project approval from USCIS.

Every project approval reflects far more than a successful filing—it represents months of collaboration, diligence, and careful planning before an application is ever submitted to USCIS.” — Stella Zhang

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Lending Center Holdings Inc. ("ALC"), a leading private lender and nationally recognized EB-5 Regional Center, has received its industry leading 41st I-956F project approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The approval reflects ALC's successful track record in lending EB-5 funds to projects in rural and high unemployment areas, as provided for in the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA).Rather than representing a single milestone, the approval underscores ALC’s enterprise-wide consistency in project selection, underwriting, compliance, and execution. As the EB-5 industry continues to mature under the RIA, ALC remains focused on selecting projects that meet rigorous regulatory standards while creating meaningful economic opportunities in underserved communities across the United States."Every project approval reflects far more than a successful filing—it represents months of collaboration, diligence, and careful planning before an application is ever submitted to USCIS," said Stella Zhang, Chief Operating Officer of ALC.With the enactment of the RIA, greater transparency, accountability, and project oversight is now required of EB-5 regional centers. ALC has continued to invest in these areas by maintaining comprehensive due diligence procedures, robust compliance protocols, and disciplined project evaluation standards designed to support successful project execution throughout the investment lifecycle."Consistency matters in today's EB-5 environment," said Gary N. Merson, President of ALC. "Each approval reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining high compliance standards while adapting to an evolving regulatory landscape. Our objective is to build projects that are positioned for long-term success from the outset."ALC's growing portfolio of USCIS-approved projects spans multiple sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, clean energy, infrastructure, and mixed-use development. These projects are located in rural and underserved communities, supporting local economic growth through job creation and business expansion.ALC’s integrated platform combines government-backed lending expertise, institutional underwriting, and comprehensive EB-5 administration to support projects from origination through construction and investor repayment. This approach has enabled ALC to establish one of the industry's most active portfolios of RIA-approved projects while maintaining a long-standing commitment to responsible capital deployment, investor confidence, and community impact.About American Lending CenterAmerican Lending Center Holdings Inc. (ALC) is a mission-driven, private, non-bank lender committed to expanding access to capital, creating jobs, and driving sustainable economic growth across the United States. As a federally designated EB-5 regional center, ALC partners with investors to revitalize communities, create jobs, and finance sustainable projects that strengthen local economies—especially in underserved areas. At the time of this announcement, ALC has reached a new milestone, securing its 40th I-956F project approval—an EB-5 industry-leading achievement.ALC is dedicated to advancing innovation and sustainability by supporting startups and projects in sectors including renewable energy, agriculture, and rural healthcare. At ALC, we believe in building stronger communities by fostering entrepreneurship, leveraging global investment, and creating opportunities that empower future generations.Follow American Lending Center on LinkedIn JD Supra , Facebook, X, and YouTube.

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