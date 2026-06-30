Governor Abbott Reappoints Uhl To Jobs And Education For Texans Grant Program Advisory Board

TEXAS, June 30 - June 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Robert Uhl to the Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Program Advisory Board for a term set to expire on June 19, 2027. The Board provides assistance to the Texas Workforce Commission in awarding grant funds associated with the development of new career and technical education programs at public junior colleges, public technical institutes, and independent school districts.

Robert Uhl of Farmers Branch is an attorney at Allen Boone Humphries Robinson LLP, where he serves as general counsel to special districts across Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, District of Columbia Bar, and The Federalist Society. Additionally, he provides pro bono legal aid to veterans and in religious liberty cases. He is also a member of the FBI’S InfraGuard program to protect critical infrastructure and the North Texas Crime Commission. He has served on the board since 2024. Uhl received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.