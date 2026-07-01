Los Angeles Attorney Jeffrey Nadrich Calls on CalEPA to Regulate Methyl Methacrylate Under CalARP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey Nadrich, Founder and Managing Attorney of Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, is calling on the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) to regulate methyl methacrylate under the California Accidental Release Prevention Program (CalARP).Tens of thousands of Orange County residents had to evacuate in May 2026 after a 34,000 gallon tank of the methyl methacrylate started leaking at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, according to the Los Angeles Times. The evacuations in Garden Grove raised concerns about whether existing chemical safety rules are strong enough to protect communities near industrial facilities.“About 50,000 people live within a mile of the GKN facility. When this incident occurred, residents were left scared, not knowing if they were being exposed to hazardous chemicals,” Nadrich said.“When residents had to evacuate their homes, they were frightened by not knowing if the GKN tank would explode or if they would have a house to come home to,” Nadrich added.Certain facilities that handle, manufacture, use or store substances regulated under CalARP must proactively prepare for and prevent accidental releases of the substances, and must submit risk management plans, according to CalEPA. These risk management plans contain details about emergency response programs, coordination with local emergency responders and mechanical integrity and maintenance of physical plants, according to CalEPA.Regulating methyl methacrylate under CalARP could require additional safety protocols, such as oversight and more frequent inspections, Nadrich said.California banned methyl methacrylate from cosmetology schools and nail salons in 2015 due to workers flagging health concerns, according to CalMatters.A South Coast Air Quality Management District investigation found that GKN Aerospace’s Garden Grove facility didn’t maintain needed records regarding emissions, operated new equipment without permits and used equipment that didn’t match descriptions in its permits, according to CalMatters. The company ended up paying over $900,000 to resolve 14 alleged violations.

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