State Police Investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting in Magnolia

Date Posted: Tuesday, June 30th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting of an armed man involved in a domestic incident that occurred on Monday night in Magnolia.

On June 29, 2026, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Delaware State Police responded to the 100 block of East Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported domestic incident. While responding, troopers learned that 37-year-old Kristopher Glanden of Frederica, who was reported to be suicidal, was armed with a handgun and attempting to enter the residence where his ex and other family members were sheltered inside.

When troopers arrived, they located Glanden in the front yard. Despite numerous requests, he refused to comply with commands and, during the incident, pointed a handgun at the troopers. Two troopers then fired their division-issued weapons, striking Glanden. They provided first aid until EMS arrived, but he died at the scene.

In accordance with DSP standard operating procedures for officer-involved shootings, the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. Detectives recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from the scene.

The involved troopers, who were uninjured, have been placed on administrative leave while a use-of-force investigation is conducted in collaboration with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

This is an active investigation, and detectives ask anyone with information about this case to contact Sergeant K. Gause at (302) 741-2703. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.