Be Belong Appoints Peter Plaut as CFO and Board Member to Lead Capital Formation

The proptech and adtech company behind RentGain.AI adds institutional-grade financial leadership as it closes an active capital raise and scales rapidly.

Peter’s appointment reflects where we are as a company. We needed someone who has been in those institutional rooms for 30 years. That’s not something you build overnight.” — Gabe Bar, Co-Founder and CEO, Be Belong Group Corp

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be Belong Group Corp, the Miami-based proptech and adtech company behind RentGain.AI, today announced the appointment of Peter Plaut as Chief Financial Officer and Board Member. Plaut brings more than 30 years of institutional experience across capital markets, private credit, real estate, and alternative investments, a profile that aligns precisely with where Be Belong stands: a company with proven traction, accelerating growth, and an active capital raise nearing close.

What Peter Brings

Plaut’s career spans both sides of the institutional capital table. On the buy side and sell side alike, he has advised sponsors, developers, private equity firms, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, and institutional allocators across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. His work has consistently centered on one discipline: connecting high-quality investment platforms with the long-term institutional capital they need to scale.

He currently serves as Managing Director of Capital Formation at Amagis Capital, where he advises investment platforms on institutional capital strategy across real estate, private credit, and alternative investments. Prior to that, he held senior leadership, advisory, investment, and capital markets roles at BC Partners, Fortress Investment Group, Bank of America, Jefferies, BTIG, JPMorgan Chase, UBS, and Salomon Brothers.

His recognition by Institutional Investor as an All-American Ranked Research Analyst, his selection by Alternative Investor as one of the Top 20 Rising Stars of Hedge Funds, and his membership on the Council on Foreign Relations reflect a career built on institutional credibility, exactly the kind of signal that matters to the family offices, angel investors, and early-stage VCs participating in Be Belong’s current raise.

His Role at Be Belong

As CFO and Board Member, Plaut is responsible for leading and overseeing Be Belong’s financial expansion, including the structure and close of the active capital raise, the buildout of a digital wallet for rent payment processing, and the launch of a virtual card designed for college students through CollegeGain, Be Belong’s highly anticipated second vertical targeting the student renter market. His mandate spans capital formation, engagement with institutional investors, and the financial infrastructure required to bring these products to market at scale.

Plaut’s decision to join was driven in part by his recognition of the growth opportunity across both verticals. RentGain.AI has already demonstrated extraordinary demand, with 100,000 active renters in five months and 150,000 more on the waitlist. CollegeGain represents an equally compelling runway: a purpose-built financial and earnings platform for college students, a demographic historically underserved by both proptech and fintech. The digital wallet and student virtual card are the next layer of infrastructure that turn Be Belong from an engagement platform into a full financial services ecosystem for renters at every life stage. At the board level, Plaut’s perspective across multiple market cycles and geographies gives Be Belong a strategic resource that few early-stage companies access this early: someone who has sat across the table from the exact class of investors the company is now engaging.

A Company in Rapid Motion

Be Belong’s flagship product, RentGain.AI, has onboarded more than 100,000 active renters since its February 1 launch — verified by AppsFlyer — with an additional 150,000 renters still waiting through property management partners. The platform operates as an Engagement-as-a-Service (EaaS) marketplace, connecting verified renters with brand-funded earning opportunities that contribute directly toward their rent. Two new verticals — Download and Earn and Product Launch — were introduced alongside this announcement, expanding the amount renters can earn each month.

The company is currently raising capital to support its infrastructure and growth trajectory and expects to close the round by the end of July 2026. Investors and strategic partners interested in participating can contact the team at info@bebelong.life.

“Peter’s appointment reflects where we are as a company,” said Gabe Bar, Co-Founder and CEO of Be Belong Group Corp. “We needed someone who has operated at the institutional level across every type of capital partner we’re now engaging. Peter has been in those rooms for 30 years. That’s not something you build overnight.”

“What drew me to Be Belong was not just the traction — it was the architecture,” said Plaut. “When I reviewed the financial projections and the business model, what stood out was the compounding nature of the revenue engine. Brand-funded earnings scale with engagement, not headcount. The unit economics get stronger as the platform grows — and with CollegeGain on the horizon, the total addressable market expands significantly. I have advised and invested alongside many platforms in my career. Very few present this combination of verified demand, a proprietary behavioral engine, and a financial model designed to improve with scale. That is what made this decision straightforward.”

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