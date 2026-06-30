CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today announced the apprehension Jose Barrios, an incarcerated person who walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program facility on April 26, 2026.

On June 27, 2026, Barrios was taken into custody without incident by the Los Angeles Police Department – Olympic Division in Los Angeles. He will be rehoused at a CDCR institution, and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges and an additional charge for possession of a controlled substance.

Barrios was received from Los Angeles County on Sept. 27, 2023. He was sentenced to seven years for second-degree robbery with an enhancement of use of a firearm.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement without permission have been apprehended.

Jose Barrios