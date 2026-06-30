Governor Ivey Announces New Federal Grant Eligibility Will Help Qualifying Alabamians Prepare for High-Demand Employment Opportunities

MONTGOMERY –– Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Workforce Secretary Greg Reed on Tuesday announced the launch of Alabama’s Workforce Pell approval process, an initiative designed to make short-term, career-focused training more accessible to qualifying Alabamians.

Workforce Pell expands federal Pell Grant eligibility to approved short-term training programs that prepare individuals for high-skill, high-wage or in-demand occupations. The initiative will allow eligible students to pursue valuable workforce credentials without enrolling in a traditional degree program.

“Alabama’s workforce is one of our greatest strengths, and we must continue giving our citizens the tools they need to compete and succeed,” said Governor Ivey. “Workforce Pell will provide more Alabamians with an affordable option to gain industry-relevant training, earn valuable expertise and begin rewarding careers in the communities they call home.”

The Alabama Department of Workforce will administer the state application and review process for institutions seeking approval of eligible training programs.

“Workforce Pell creates another pathway for Alabamians to gain the skills and credentials needed to compete for in-demand jobs,” said Secretary Reed. “By connecting financial assistance with career-focused programs that demonstrate strong completion and employment outcomes, we can help more individuals move into meaningful work while supporting the workforce needs of Alabama employers.”

The Alabama Department of Workforce supports economic growth by connecting jobseekers with employment and training opportunities, helping employers meet their workforce needs and coordinating workforce development initiatives across the state.

“By working together, our educators, employers, and state leaders are expanding opportunities for Alabamians to participate in high-quality workforce training programs,” said Alabama Workforce Board Chair Phil Webb. “I applaud this collaborative approach to ensuring Alabama students gain the skills they need to meet the needs of employers and succeed in the workforce.”

Eligible programs must generally provide between eight and less than 15 weeks of instruction and include between 150 and 599 clock hours or the applicable equivalent in academic credit hours. Programs must also:

Prepare students for an occupation included on Alabama’s In-Demand Occupations List.

Lead to a recognized postsecondary credential that is portable and stackable, or the sole recognized credential for the occupation.

Meet the hiring requirements of employers within the target occupation.

Demonstrate completion and job placement rates of at least 70 percent.

Have operated in their current form for at least 12 months.

Be offered by an eligible institution participating in federal student aid programs.

Programs providing related technical instruction for a Registered Apprenticeship may automatically satisfy certain in-demand occupation and employer-alignment requirements.

Individual programs must receive both state and federal approval before students can receive Workforce Pell funding. Following approval by the governor, programs will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education for a final eligibility determination.

Once approved programs become available, qualifying students will apply for assistance by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as the FAFSA. Workforce Pell awards will be prorated based on the federal Pell Grant award and will not require repayment.

Students will enroll directly through an approved institution, which will confirm eligibility and administer the funding. Workforce Pell cannot be used at the same time as a traditional Pell Grant, and awards will count toward the federal lifetime Pell Grant limit.

A directory of approved Alabama Workforce Pell programs will be published on the Alabama Department of Workforce website as approvals are issued. Prospective students may also contact an Alabama Community College System institution or an AlabamaWorks! partner to learn more about training opportunities in their area.

For more information about Workforce Pell or the application process, visit http://workforce.alabama.gov/educators/workforce-pell-grants or email wfp@workforce.alabama.gov.

Governor’s Memorandum on Federal Workforce Pell Grant Program Application and Approval Process

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