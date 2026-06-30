North Dakota opens wellness equipment funding opportunity for rural and tribal schools

From fitness equipment and sensory tools to wellness spaces that support student mental health, North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is investing in healthier learning environments through a new funding opportunity for rural and tribal schools.

Applications are now open for the School-Based Wellness Equipment funding opportunity through the North Dakota Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), providing resources to help schools strengthen students' physical, mental and emotional well-being. The funding is designed to support healthier habits, reduce barriers to learning and create school environments where students are better prepared to learn, participate and thrive.

“When students feel better, they learn better,” said HHS Commissioner Pat Traynor. “Whether it’s equipment that encourages physical activity, supports mental wellness or creates opportunities for healthy habits, these investments can make a real difference in a student’s day and their long-term success.”

Approximately $500,000 in federal funding is available through this competitive opportunity. HHS anticipates awarding approximately 20 grants of about $25,000 each to eligible rural and tribal public and private schools, regional education associations and school consortiums across North Dakota.

Research shows strong connections between student wellness and academic outcomes, including attendance, engagement, school climate and overall performance. The funding opportunity aligns with Initiative 1: Make North Dakota Healthy Again, one of four strategic initiatives within North Dakota’s Rural Health Transformation Program.

Funding may be used for a wide range of wellness equipment that supports physical activity, mental well-being and healthy school environments. Examples include:

Cardiovascular fitness equipment such as treadmills, stationary bikes and rowing machines

Strength and conditioning equipment including weight racks, benches and free weights

Active play and movement tools such as jump ropes, activity balls and agility equipment

Mental health and sensory supports including weighted blankets, fidget tools and wobble stools

Mindfulness and yoga equipment

Classroom brain-break and movement resources

Safety, rehabilitation and physical therapy equipment

Wearable wellness devices such as step trackers

Applicants will be required to clearly identify the specific equipment requested, provide detailed cost information and demonstrate how the equipment addresses an identified wellness need within their school community.

The funding opportunity seeks to support measurable improvements in student wellness, including increased participation in wellness activities, improved physical activity and nutrition, enhanced mental well-being, stronger social connections and healthier school environments. Eligible applicants must be tribal, public or private schools located in rural North Dakota. For purposes of the North Dakota Rural Health Transformation Program, entities located within the cities of Bismarck, Fargo, West Fargo and Grand Forks are considered urban and are not eligible.

Applications are due by July 30, 2026 at 5 p.m. CT. Funding agreements will run through Sept. 30, 2027, with all awarded funds required to be expended during the project period. Additional information, application materials and future funding opportunities are available on the Rural Health Transformation Program website at hhs.nd.gov/rural-health-transformation.

The Rural Health Transformation Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a financial assistance award totaling $198,936,969.55, with 100% funded by CMS. The contents are those of North Dakota Health and Human Services and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the U.S. government.