North Dakota opens wellness equipment funding opportunity for rural hospitals

From fitness and recovery equipment to mindfulness tools and wellness spaces that help reduce burnout, North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is investing in the health and well-being of rural healthcare workers through a new funding opportunity for rural hospitals.

Applications are now open for the Hospital Wellness Equipment funding opportunity through the North Dakota Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), providing resources to help rural North Dakota hospitals create healthier workplaces and support the physical, mental and emotional well-being of their workforce.

“The healthcare professionals caring for our communities need support, too,” said HHS Commissioner Pat Traynor. “These frontline workers often put the needs of others ahead of their own. By creating opportunities for staff to stay healthy, manage stress and recharge, hospitals can build stronger teams, improve retention and ultimately provide better care for the patients who depend on them.”

Approximately $500,000 in federal funding is available through this competitive opportunity. ND HHS anticipates awarding approximately 10 grants of about $50,000 each to eligible rural hospitals, including Critical Access Hospitals and eligible non-federally operated Indian Health Service hospitals.

Healthcare workforce shortages and burnout continue to affect rural communities across North Dakota. Research shows that supporting employee wellness can improve job satisfaction, strengthen resilience and help retain healthcare workers in rural communities. The funding opportunity aligns with Initiative 1: Make North Dakota Healthy Again, one of four strategic initiatives within North Dakota's Rural Health Transformation Program.

The funding opportunity seeks to support measurable improvements in employee wellness, including increased participation in wellness activities, improved physical activity, enhanced mental well-being, stronger social connections and healthier workplace environments.

Funding may be used for a variety of wellness-focused equipment that supports physical, mental and emotional well-being. Examples include:

Cardiovascular fitness equipment such as treadmills, stationary bikes and ellipticals.

Strength and conditioning equipment including power racks, adjustable benches and free weights.

Recovery and rehabilitation tools such as stretching mats, foam rollers and compression equipment.

Mental health and sensory supports including weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones and sensory tools.

Mindfulness and stress-management equipment such as yoga mats and massage chairs.

Functional movement and physical therapy equipment.

Wearable wellness devices including step trackers and heart rate monitors.

Eligible applicants must be rural hospitals classified as critical access hospitals, which include non-federally operated Indian Health Service hospitals. For purposes of the Rural Health Transformation Program, entities located within the cities of Bismarck, Fargo, West Fargo and Grand Forks are considered urban and are not eligible.

Applications are due by July 20, 2026 at 5 p.m. CT. Funding agreements will run through Sept. 30, 2027, with all awarded funds required to be expended during the project period. Additional information, application materials and future funding opportunities are available on the Rural Health Transformation Program website at hhs.nd.gov/rural-health-transformation.

The Rural Health Transformation Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of a financial assistance award totaling $198,936,969.55, with 100% funded by CMS. The contents are those of North Dakota Health and Human Services and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the U.S. government.