Carderock, Fairfax City Co-Host Reverse Pitch Day to Drive Maritime Autonomy and Innovation

By Aaron Thomas, NSWC Carderock Public Affairs

FAIRFAX, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division partnered with Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) to host a large-scale reverse pitch day at the Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center on June 26, 2026, bringing together local industry leaders, academic researchers, and government officials to accelerate the commercialization of advanced naval technologies.

The single-day summit focused on sensors and autonomy, highlighting breakthrough developments in smart sensors, robotics, data analysis, and self-governing systems. The event also provided a collaborative platform under the Capital Tech Bridge initiative, directly connecting private-sector partners with naval technical leadership, legal experts, and inventors to license federal intellectual property.

"By opening a direct line of communication between our world-class inventors and the regional industrial base, we are significantly shortening the timeline to get critical capabilities into the hands of our warfighters," said Maj. Jacob Godfrey, Capital Tech Bridge director and Carderock’s technology transfer agreements manager. "Collaborations like this ensure the Navy remains agile and technologically dominant in the maritime environment."

The event builds on a strategic Partnership Intermediary Agreement signed in July 2025 to leverage Carderock’s maritime engineering expertise to foster regional economic growth and workforce development. By facilitating direct collaboration, both organizations aim to transition laboratory-tested technologies into commercially viable products.

During the opening session, Colleen Kardasz, CEO and Director of Fairfax City Economic Development, emphasized the local impact of the partnership.

"This event with Carderock is a premier opportunity to demonstrate how vital collaborative partnerships are to driving innovation,"Kardasz said."Small companies across Northern Virginia want to partner with the federal government, but they often struggle to navigate the process. Bringing these entities together in a centralized location allows that innovation to flow freely, showcasing the supportive ecosystem we have built to help our businesses thrive."

Following an overview of Carderock’s extensive technology transfer portfolio led by John Barkyoumb, director of external engagement, and Joe Teter, Director of technology transfer, four Carderock inventors pitched their patented technologies directly to potential commercial partners:

Arthur Nwokoye presented Magnon Excitation and Detection Systems, Apparatus, and Methods, advancing next-generation smart sensor capabilities.

presented Magnon Excitation and Detection Systems, Apparatus, and Methods, advancing next-generation smart sensor capabilities. Scott Ziv detailed his Device for In-Situ Monitoring for Additive Manufacturing using Ultrasonic Testing, introducing integrated quality control solutions for advanced manufacturing.

detailed his Device for In-Situ Monitoring for Additive Manufacturing using Ultrasonic Testing, introducing integrated quality control solutions for advanced manufacturing. Sasha Tsarev showcased the Maneuvering and Control Simulator for Underwater Vehicles, delivering state-of-the-art simulation models for maritime autonomy.

showcased the Maneuvering and Control Simulator for Underwater Vehicles, delivering state-of-the-art simulation models for maritime autonomy. Nikko Miniello pitched a System and Apparatus for Autonomously Fueling an Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), bridging autonomous infrastructure with long-range maritime operations.

To facilitate the transition of these technologies, Jesus Hernandez, Carderock’s patent intellectual property attorney, provided an operational briefing detailing government-to-industry licensing frameworks, fee structures, and legal processes.

The event concluded with actionable next steps for attendees to establish formal licensing agreements, reinforcing Carderock’s reputation as "Where the Fleet Begins" and highlighting the command's commitment to pushing the boundaries of maritime innovation.