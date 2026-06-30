Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center Reopens in New Munson Location

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — With a ceremonial ribbon cutting, the Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center officially reopened in its new location inside Munson Army Health Center, marking a new chapter in the delivery of preventive health and wellness services to the military community.

The relocation brings the Armed Forces Wellness Center into the heart of the health center, strengthening collaboration between healthcare providers and wellness professionals while making it even easier for beneficiaries to access resources that support lifelong health, fitness and military readiness.

The Armed Forces Wellness Center is a Department of War health promotion program that provides evidence-based education, coaching and assessments designed to help individuals improve their health through sustainable lifestyle changes. Services are available at no cost to active-duty service members, military retirees, their eligible family members and Department of Defense civilian employees.

"The Armed Forces Wellness Center is about empowering people with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their health," said Capt. Lorrie Santoy, physical therapist and officer in charge of the Fort Leavenworth Armed Forces Wellness Center. "Our mission is to partner with individuals on their wellness journey by providing personalized coaching, scientific assessments and practical strategies that help them achieve their health and fitness goals, whether they're preparing for military readiness, improving athletic performance or simply striving for a healthier lifestyle."

The center offers a variety of individualized services, including metabolic testing, body composition analysis using the Bod Pod, fitness and cardiovascular assessments, healthy sleep education, stress management, tobacco cessation counseling and personalized exercise prescriptions. Health educators work one-on-one with participants to interpret assessment results and develop customized plans based on each person's unique goals.

By relocating within Munson Army Health Center, the Armed Forces Wellness Center is better positioned to integrate wellness services with primary care and other clinical specialties, reinforcing a whole-person approach to health. The new location also supports greater collaboration with providers and expands opportunities to connect patients with wellness resources that complement their medical care.

In the coming months, the Armed Forces Wellness Center plans to expand its community outreach through additional wellness classes and educational programs covering topics such as nutrition, physical activity, sleep optimization, stress management and healthy behavior change.

"We're excited to welcome the Fort Leavenworth community into our new space," Santoy said. "This is more than a new location—it's an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, expand wellness education and help more people build healthy habits that last a lifetime."

The Armed Forces Wellness Center is now scheduling appointments for eligible beneficiaries. Individuals interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment can contact the center directly at 913-758-3403.

Whether you're looking to improve your fitness, better understand your metabolism, manage your weight, develop a personalized exercise plan or take the first step toward a healthier lifestyle, the Armed Forces Wellness Center team is ready to help.