FireWolf Entertainment Announces NFTease, a New Comedy Series Bringing the Crypto World to Television

Poster of NFTease Wolfgang Bodison (director), Ekaterina Behor (line producer) Grant Terzakis (as Connor McNaul), Jasmyn Carter (as DJ Khaos), Niki J. Borger (as Olivia Kline)

FireWolf Entertainment announces NFTease, a new comedy series where struggling NFT founders collide with wildly successful OnlyFans creators.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when three socially awkward founders of a struggling NFT startup are told their only chance of saving the company is to collaborate with a group of wildly successful content creators—only to discover they're actually OnlyFans stars?

That's the premise behind NFTease, an original half-hour comedy television series currently in development from FireWolf Entertainment.

Set at the intersection of crypto, Web3, entrepreneurship, and social media, NFTease follows three ambitious founders as they're forced far outside their comfort zone and into a world where confidence, charisma, and authenticity may be more valuable than business plans and pitch decks. Packed with sharp comedy, memorable characters, and unexpected heart, the series offers a fresh take on modern relationships, the creator economy, and life in the digital age.

The production has attached an experienced creative team, including producer Ekaterina Behor, whose work spans film, television, commercials, immersive experiences, and digital media, and Wolfgang Bodison (A Few Good Men), founder of TesserAct Acting Studio and the Extravaganza One Act Fest, who will direct one of the first episodes.

Joining the cast are actress and comedian Jasmyn Carter, who will portray DJ Khaos, and actor and writer Grant Terzakis (Stupid Games, Trauma Bondage), who will appear in the recurring role of Connor McNaul. Actress Niki J. Borger will star as Olivia Kline, one of the series' central content creators, while also serving as the creator of NFTease.

Currently casting the remaining principal roles, NFTease has already attracted thousands of submissions from actors across the United States, reflecting strong early interest in the project and its unconventional format. In addition, the series has generated interest from professionals across the crypto and Web3 industries, as well as companies exploring innovative entertainment partnerships.

Beyond the television series itself, NFTease is designed as an interactive entertainment experience, with audiences following the fictional characters across Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms as their stories continue between episodes. By blending scripted television with digital storytelling, NFTease explores a new form of audience engagement while creating opportunities for authentic brand collaborations, product placement, and the evolution of Film3 entertainment.

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