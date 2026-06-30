Dernulc: Communities in Senate District 1 receive more than $5.2 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 1 will receive more than $5.2 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 1, the following communities received grants:

Dyer received $866,137.22;

Hammond received $872,448.20;

Highland received $691,104.55;

Merrillville received $1 million;

Schererville received $964,984.92; and

St. John received $881,099.07.

"I am extremely happy to see so many communities in northwest Indiana taking advantage of such a great program," Dernulc said. "I was happy to support SEA 179 and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our local community."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) represents Senate District 1, which includes a portion of Lake County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Kristen Gorski, Press Secretary

Kristen.Gorski@iga.in.gov

317-232-9539