FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Paige Gehlhausen, Press Secretary

Paige.Gehlhausen@iga.in.gov

317-232-9425

Brown: Huntertown receives more than $536,000 in road-funding

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Huntertown will receive $536,015.92 to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

"As the Greater Fort Wayne area continues its work to attract more visitors, it's important that we have strong roads and bridges to support those efforts," Brown said. "This funding will help ensure our local road networks remain reliable as growth continues, and I look forward to the improvements that will come from it."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) represents Senate District 15,

which includes a portion of Allen County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.