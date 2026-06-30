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Contact: Paige Gehlhausen, Press Secretary

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Holdman: Communities in Senate District 19 receive more than $3.5 million in road-funding grants

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 19 will receive more than $3.5 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 19, the following communities received grants:

Berne received $620,029.13;

Blackford County received $686,973.84;

Geneva received $292,056;

Jay County received $660,254.40;

Monroe received $283,207.20;

Portland received $598,277.20; and

Wells County received $396,737.42.

"Safe and reliable roads and bridges are critical to daily life, and this funding will help support necessary infrastructure improvements across Senate District 19," Holdman said. "Thank you to our local leaders who took advantage of this funding opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the progress that will be made to our local travel network."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) represents Senate District 19,

which includes Adams, Blackford, Jay and

Wells counties and a portion of Allen County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.