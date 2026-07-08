Fresh Consulting Acquires Product Creation Studio Assets to Expand Product Development & Medtech Innovation Capabilities

Combining Product Creation Studio’s medical device portfolio with Fresh Consulting’s AI, CV, and automated test engineering to accelerate healthcare innovation

This is a strategic union of capabilities built for where healthcare innovation is heading” — Blake Stancik

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Consulting has acquired the assets of Product Creation Studio , bringing together two complementary Seattle-area innovation companies to bolster a comprehensive end-to-end product development firm. While strategically focused on better serving medtech and biotech innovation, the combination boasts deep roots in engineering excellence across the industrial, consumer, and healthcare sectors.Over its 27-year legacy of engineering excellence, Product Creation Studio has been the development engine behind some of the industry's most recognizable innovations. The firm’s portfolio includes the foundational design and engineering platform for LumiTheraLT-300 light delivery system, a groundbreaking therapy targeting dry age-related macular degeneration; Orlance’s MACH-1™, a needle-free epidermal vaccine and drug delivery platform; Advanced Bionics’ Neptune™, the world's first fully submersible, waterproof cochlear implant sound processor; and Verathon’s flagship BladderScanBVI 9400, the gold standard for non-invasive 3D ultrasound measurement. This caliber of work has earned the firm premier industry accolades. In addition to securing Medical Design Excellence (MDEA) and International Design Excellence (IDEA) trophies, Product Creation Studios was previously named “Most Innovative Company” at MD&M West, North America’s largest medical device R&D and manufacturing event.The combination will enable Fresh Consulting to serve more clients with increasingly complex medtech and biotech challenges—from next-generation diagnostic platforms and connected medical devices to intelligent automation, AI-enabled clinical workflows, robotics, and digital health experiences.“This is a powerful combination of complementary strengths,” said Jeff Dance, CEO of Fresh Consulting. “Product Creation Studio has built a reputation for disciplined medical product development and engineering excellence across hundreds of consumer, industrial, and medical device launches. Fresh brings advanced software, AI, computer vision, hardware innovation, and automation capabilities that increasingly define the future of medtech and healthcare. Together, we can help clients move faster, innovate more boldly, and bring transformative, smarter products to market with greater confidence.”The combined brand strengthens Fresh Consulting’s position as a multidisciplinary innovation partner capable of spanning strategy, design, hardware, software, AI, and commercialization while adding deeper domain specialization in highly regulated healthcare environments.Established in 1999, Product Creation Studio has earned recognition for helping medtech companies navigate the complexity of medical device development, including product strategy, engineering, verification and validation, regulatory considerations, and commercialization readiness. By combining that discipline with Fresh’s expertise in AI-enabled systems, digital product engineering, and intelligent automation, clients gain access to a broader, more integrated innovation team.“This is a strategic union of capabilities built for where healthcare innovation is heading,” said Blake Stancik, formerly VP of Operations at Product Creation Studio, who will lead the integration. “Medical and biotech companies increasingly need partners who understand the intersection of regulated product development, digital data development, and new intelligent technologies like generative AI and computer vision as multipliers. By bringing these teams together, we’re creating a uniquely capable organization that can help clients solve hard technical challenges with speed and rigor.”As Product Creation Studio joins Fresh Consulting, the combined team will continue serving existing clients while expanding offerings in smart medical devices, AI-enabled diagnostics and decision support, computer vision applications in healthcare, connected health products and digital therapeutics, lab automation and biotech instrumentation, robotics and intelligent automation, advanced software platforms for regulated industries, and automated verification and test engineering.Rooted in the Pacific Northwest’s thriving technology and healthcare ecosystem, the combined organization brings globally recognized capabilities and multidisciplinary talent to support healthcare innovators ranging from emerging startups to enterprise leaders.This expanded footprint reflects Fresh Consulting’s continued investment in building differentiated capabilities for medtech and healthcare at the intersection of product innovation, physical AI, and deep tech.About Fresh ConsultingFresh Consulting is a product development and innovation services firm that designs and builds digital and physical products, systems, teams, and experiences.About Product Creation StudioProduct Creation Studio is an award-winning, design-driven product development firm focused on helping medical technology companies bring innovative healthcare products to market through disciplined engineering, product development, and commercialization expertise.

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