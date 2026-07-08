Bringing the World Together at the International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe

Coming from communities spanning rural villages, big cities, ancient sites, and remote corners of the planet, master artists bring beauty, ingenuity, and shared humanity to the International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe. Thousands will come to the Santa Fe Railyard for a community celebration that welcomes the artists. Carla Fernández is a Mexican fashion designer and cultural historian who is documenting, preserving, revitalizing, and bringing contemporary relevance to the rich textile heritage of Mexico’s Indigenous communities.

Santa Fe Welcomes the Global Community for the Opening of the 22nd Annual International Folk Art Market—the World’s Largest

IFAM is a place of connection, where people come together across vastly different cultures to be immersed in a collective spirit of creativity.” — Stacey Edgar, CEO, IFAM

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thursday, the International Folk Art Market (IFAM) launches its 22nd Market, taking place July 9–12, 2026, at the Railyard Park. The City of Santa Fe welcomes 148 artists from 53 countries for an expansive celebration of folk artists from around the globe, acting as cultural ambassadors whose creations provide common ground in an increasingly polarized world.To experience IFAM is to be immersed in the colors, textures, and symbols of a wide diversity of cultures. Coming from communities spanning rural villages, big cities, ancient sites, and remote corners of the planet, master artists bring beauty, ingenuity, and shared humanity to Santa Fe.Luminary Artists and Living TraditionsInclusion in IFAM is highly competitive. Experts and scholars conduct a rigorous selection process to find the most masterful folk art in the world. Attendees come not only to shop; they come to discover the human stories behind the creations at the Market. This year, more than 600 artists and cooperatives applied for 148 coveted spots.Distinctive offerings by 32 new artists this year include:• Semati Tewé: A collective of Rarámuri women from northern Mexico showcasing brightly colored blouses and dresses with hand-stitched appliqué.• Lisima Handmade: A collective from remote forests in eastern Angola creating finely coiled baskets using the roots of the mukenge tree.• Kamronbek Kamolov: A master weaver from Bukhara, Uzbekistan, who expresses Turkmen nomadic traditions through hand-knotted wool carpets.• María Guadalupe Vargas García: A Purépecha artisan creating sculptural and utilitarian woven forms inspired by the landscape of the Lake Pátzcuaro region of Michoacán, Mexico.• Hajsu Etnomoda: A contemporary fashion brand led by Indigenous Colombian designer Flor Imbacuán, who translates traditional symbols into modern garments.• Neyra Pérez Rodríguez: An artisan from the Peruvian Amazon presenting hand-painted textiles that offer a contemporary adaptation of geometric designs traditionally applied to bodies, tools, and ritual objects.Among the 116 returning master artists, IFAM welcomes back Ashita Singhal from India, who combines upcycled textiles with traditional Indian craft practices to challenge the fast-fashion industry, the second-largest source of environmental pollution in the world. Tetyana Skoromna, from Ukraine, also returns, with sacred encaustic paintings on glass made with beeswax, soot, clay, beer, and gold, transforming classic techniques into contemporary symbols of cultural resilience in the face of ongoing war.Economic Empowerment and Community ImpactHandmade art represents the second-largest industry in most developing nations. More than a showcase of global beauty, IFAM directly drives profound economic and social change. For four days each year, more than 20,000 visitors generate revenue that transforms communities worldwide. For many participants, the weekend represents the majority of their annual earnings, providing the resources to preserve their cultures, support their families, and counter gender inequity and social oppression. Last year alone, artists brought home record revenue of $3.88 million from folk art sales.It Takes a VillageBringing in artists and their work from all corners of the earth is no small task. IFAM organizers work year-round, engaging 1,500 dedicated volunteers who donate their time advising artists navigating the rigorous State Department visa applications. As international travel and cultural exchange have become highly politicized, this complex legal advocacy ensures that global creators are safely welcomed as honored guests.The International Folk Art Market kicks off with an opening-night celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, and runs through Sunday, July 12, 2026, in the Santa Fe Railyard. For detailed information and a schedule of events, visit folkartmarket.org. Ticket prices range from $20 to $300, with free entry on Sunday. Visit folkartmarket.org for tickets.

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