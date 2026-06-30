Attorney General Jackley Supports U.S. Supreme Court Upholding States’ Right to Allow Only Biological Women Athletes in Women Sports
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises the U.S. Supreme Court decision to permit South Dakota and other states to allow only biological women to participate in women sports.
“This ruling protects our female athletes,” said Attorney General Jackley. “South Dakota has been a leader in recognizing women play women sports, and the US Supreme Court upholds that legislation.”
Attorney General Jackley had signed onto two cases that restricted participation in women’s sports to biological females. Both cases were part of the Supreme Court’s decision.
South Dakota law prohibits transgender girls and women from participating on female school athletic teams. The legislation requires students to compete on teams corresponding to their sex assigned at birth.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling can be found here:https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-43_2b35.pdf
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