Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Settlement and Egg Donation after Investigation into High Egg Prices

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today a coalition of 17 attorneys general, along with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), secured more than 50 million donated eggs and $3.3 million from three of the nation’s largest egg producers in a settlement. A bipartisan multistate investigation with the DOJ into high egg prices showed that Cal-Maine Foods, Versova/Centrum, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch overcharged consumers.

Over 50 million donated eggs will be provided at the companies’ expense to food banks and nonprofit organizations across the participating states. The specific distribution of the egg donation is currently being negotiated. Of the $3.3 million obtained through the settlement, the state of Iowa will receive $89,931.

“I’m grateful to the U.S. Department of Justice and the multi-state coalition for conducting a thorough investigation to ensure Iowans can once again enjoy eggs at fair prices,” said Attorney General Bird.

Under the terms of the settlement, all three companies must end unlawful coordination. They must also adopt compliance measures to prevent future violation, fully cooperate with state oversight, and designate antitrust compliance officers who will monitor for violations of the settlement and report violations to the states and the DOJ.

Attorney General Bird and the DOJ are joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin in securing this settlement.

Read the settlements here.

###

For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov