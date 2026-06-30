Governor Morrisey Applauds Landmark Supreme Court Victory for Women's Sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court issued its decision in West Virginia, et al. v. B.P.J.:

"Today's decision will be remembered as one of the most important victories for women's athletics since the enactment of Title IX itself.

“Years ago, as Attorney General of West Virginia, I brought this case to the Supreme Court because I knew that protecting women’s sports was consistent with the Constitution and a matter of basic fairness. That principle brought West Virginia to the center of a national debate and ultimately before the highest court in the land.

“For far too long, Americans watched as this debate unfolded and wondered whether the promise made to generations of women and girls would endure. Today, the Supreme Court answered that question. The protections established under Title IX remain meaningful, the integrity of women's sports remains worth preserving, and states retain the authority to defend fair competition.

“This began in West Virginia, but its impact reaches every corner of the country. Future generations of female athletes will benefit from the certainty, fairness, and opportunity this decision protects.

“West Virginia stood its ground. We defended a simple principle most Americans instinctively understand: that women's sports exist to provide women and girls a fair opportunity to compete and succeed. Today, I am grateful to my team, who worked tirelessly on this issue for years, and to our current Attorney General, who saw this case through."